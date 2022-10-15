Saturday marked the opportunity for area runners to compete for all-league status and conference crowns with the Western Buckeye League, Green Meadows Conference, Northwest Ohio Athletic League, Buckeye Border Conference and Northern Lakes League running their respective conference championships.
O-G sweeps WBL
OTTAWA — Running on their home course, the Ottawa-Glandorf boys and girls teams swept the WBL league titles by 20 points in the boys race and by just three in the girls race.
Zach Rosengarten was second overall for the first boys WBL title for the Titans since 1985 while Ty Buckland and Cooper Fischer added 11th and 14th-place finishes, respectively. Defiance finished fifth overall in the team standings, paced by a sixth-place showing from Josiah Gonzales while Cole Batt finished 19th.
In the girls race, Alexa Fortman was second overall while Madelyn Hovest was fifth in the field to power O-G to its first girls conference championship in program history. Mira Horvath and Layla Briseno put up top-20 efforts for seventh-place Defiance in 12th and 16th, respectively.
Apaches, Raiders win GMC crowns
EDGERTON — Tinora saw its runners finish first in both the boys and girls races for the second straight year but the Fairview boys and Wayne Trace girls took home the overall titles in the GMC championships at Miller Park in Edgerton.
In the boys race, the Apaches brought home their second straight league title with pack power as Fairview placed six runners in spots six through 13 in the individual standings, led by Aspen Brubaker in sixth and Kyle Rabe in seventh. Tinora finished 16 points back of the Apaches, with Jaxen Durfey repeating as GMC champion, 59 seconds ahead of teammate Paul Westrick with fellow Ram runner Logan Coy in fifth. Antwerp’s Kamren Johnson was third while Hicksville’s Ben Taylor was fourth and Wayne Trace’s Gage Ogle rounded out the top 10.
In the girls contest, Tinora’s Lauren Sattler took home the individual title for the third straight year in 18:59 ahead of Wayne Trace’s Kiara Bahena and Abby Moore as the Raiders unseated 2021 girls champion Fairview by three points. Cheyenne Zeedyk, Kayla Mavis and Savanna Singer finished 5-6-7 in order for the Apaches with Antwerp’s Leigha Doster and Aeriel Snyder in fourth and eighth, respectively.
Archbold snaps NWOAL title drought
NAPOLEON — Leaders Farms was the site for the Northwest Ohio Athletic League championships, with Archbold taking home its first boys team title since 2011 while the Liberty Center girls retained league supremacy for the third straight year.
Both final margins were razor-thin as Archbold finished three points ahead of runner-up Wauseon in the boys race and LC was eight points clear of Patrick Henry for the girls title.
Bryan’s Xander Fackler brought home the league title in the boys race, 26 seconds clear of runner-up Jack Callan of Wauseon. Callan’s teammates Aidan Pena and Garrett Leininger were third and seventh, respectively, while Archbold was able to place its top five runners in the top 14. Aden McCarty and Caleb Harrow were fourth and fifth while Oliver Seibert and Brennan Garrow were 11th and 12th, respectively.
Grace Rhoades brought home league gold in 18:56.12 for Wauseon in the girls race with sister Ella Rhoades in fourth. Liberty Center junior Gracie Miller was second overall with Bryan sophomore Kate Thormeier in third and Patrick Henry freshman Mia Amador was fifth. MaKayla Meller (sixth), Cassie Elieff (ninth), Mallory Stark (12th) and Reagan Dulle (15th) helped power LC in the team standings.
Holgate keeps title streak
FAYETTE — The Holgate boys cross country team continued a five-year streak of conference titles with a team win in the BBC boys meet.
Jack Westrick, Logan Miller and Ethan Fritz led the way for the Tigers’ pack, finishing fifth through seventh while Evan Dopp, Luke Parsons and Nathan Miller were ninth, 10th and 11th as Holgate won its second straight BBC title after winning the GMC its final three years in the league. Fayette’s Wyatt Mitchell and Jose Blanco were 1-2 while Pettisville teammates Zach McWatters and Jack Leppelmeier were third and fourth, respectively.
In the girls race, Pettisville edged out Holgate by five points for the league title, led by individual champion Kendall Sears and Madison Remington in fifth. Holgate’s Elisabeth Willett was third to pace the Tigers with teammates Hannah Swary and Ruth Bok in fourth and sixth, respectively.
NLL Championships
OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — Napoleon’s Emily Birkhold was 16th overall to lead the Napoleon girls while Raegan Dietrich was 24th as the Wildcats competed in a tough Northern Lakes League meet.
Macee Ripke was 28th for Napoleon, which was sixth overall as Perrysburg placed all seven of its top runners in the top 8 of the field. Sam Liechty was the top boys runner for the Wildcats with teammate Alex Birkhold close behind in 42nd.
Western Buckeye League Championships
At Ottawa Memorial Park
Boys Meet
Ottawa-Glandorf 72, Lima Bath 92, Van Wert 96, Lima Shawnee 100, Defiance 121, Wapakoneta 124, Celina 130, St. Marys 147, Kenton 233, Elida 315
Defiance/Ottawa-Glandorf finishers
2. Rosengarten (OG), 6. Gonzales (D), 11. Buckland (OG), 14. Fisher (OG), 19. C. Batt (D), 22. Stechschulte (OG), 23. Macke (OG), 25. Coressel (D), 33. Johnson (OG), 35. Myers (D), 36. Fortman (D), 43. Herbert (D), 46. Croy (OG), 49. Warnecke (OG).
Girls Meet
Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Lima Shawnee 66, Celina 96, Kenton 108, St. Marys 128, Van Wert 134, Defiance 153, Wapakoneta 176, Elida 216
Defiance/Ottawa-Glandorf finishers
2. Fortman (OG), 5. Hovest (OG), 12. Horvath (D), 16. Briseno (D), 17. Turnwald (OG), Closson (OG), 21. Buddelmeyer (OG), 24. Maag (OG), 26. Fenbert (OG), 32. Beckett (OG), 35. Hmier (D), 45. Schroeder (OG), 46. Janowicki (D).
Green Meadows Conference Championships
At Edgerton
Boys Meet
Fairview 42, Tinora 58, Hicksville 73, Antwerp 113, Wayne Trace 130, Ayersville 157, Paulding 160, Edgerton 183
Top 20
1. Durfey (T), 15:46; Westrick (T), K. Johnson (An), Taylor (H), Coy (T), Brubaker (F), Rabe (F), Timbrook (F), Snyder (F), Ogle (WT), Rost (H), Sims (F), Panico (F), Mendoza (H), Zijlstra (An), Villena (H), Tomlinson (E), A. Johnson (An), Casterline (F), Krouse (Ay).
Girls Meet
Wayne Trace 41, Fairview 44, Antwerp 78, Edgerton 81, Tinora 112
Top 20
1. Sattler (T), 18:59; Bahena (T), Moore (WT), Doster (An), Zeedyk (F), Mavis (F), Singer (F), Snyder (An), Brobst (E), Elkins (WT), A. Miller (WT), Sprow (Ay), Hiler (F), Vermillion (E), Sims (F), Meraz (WT), Hazelton (E), Romero (F), C. Miller (P), Hug (E)
Northwest Ohio Athletic League Championships
At Leaders Farms, Napoleon
Boys Meet
Archbold 46, Wauseon 49, Liberty Center 65, Delta 91, Bryan 107, Evergreen 161
Top 20
1. Fackler (B), 16:04.58; Callan (W), Pena (W), McCarty (A), Harrow (A), Marlow (LC), Leininger (W), Fausnight (LC), Hawkins (D), Sintobin (D), Seibert (A), Garrow (A), Dulle (LC), Stamm (A), Armstrong (D), Minnich (LC), Harmon (E), Yates (PH), Ankney (W), Kuntz (W)
Girls Meet
Liberty Center 41, Patrick Henry 49, Wauseon 8, Archbold 89, Bryan 101, Evergreen 159
Top 20
1. G. Rhoades (W), 18:56.12; Miller (LC), Thormeier (B), E. Rhoades (W), Amador (PH), Meller (LC), Welch (D), Gillson (PH), Elieff (LC), Holloway (PH), Rupp (A), Stark (LC), Stickney (B), Meyer (PH), Dulle (LC), Rettig (PH), Hosler (D), DeLong (A), Buehrer (A), Gubernath (PH).
Buckeye Border Conference Championships
At Fayette
Boys Meet
Holgate 37, Pettisville 48, Fayette 66, Montpelier 116, North Central 124, Hilltop 163, Stryker 174, Edon 179
Top 20
1. Mitchell (F), 17:04, Blanco (F), McWAtters (P), Westrick (H), Miller (H), Fritz (H), Eckley (NC), Dopp (H), Parson (H), Miller (H), VanDenBerge (P), Bishop (P), Scott (NC), Camper (M), Galvin (P), Bowers (P), Beauregard (F), Moats (F), Thompson (M).
Girls Meet
Pettisville 33, Holgate 38, Fayette 57, Montpelier 121, North Central 148, Edon 149, Hilltop 153, Stryker 155
Top 20
1. Sears (P), 20:01; Burrow (F), Willet (H), Swary (H), Remington (P), Bok (H), Schang (F), R. Hoylman (P), E. Hoylman (P), Sterken (P), Fritz (H), Sliwinski (F), Richer (P), Jones (H), Ashbaugh (H), Roth (P), VandenBerghe (P), Gorsuch (F), Walz (M), Maginn (F).
Northern Lakes League Championships
At Whiteford Valley
Boys Meet
Anthony Wayne 37, Perrysburg 45, Bowling Green 75, Sylvania Northview 76, Sylvania Southview 130, Springfield 147, Maumee 218, Napoleon 237
Napoleon Finishers
41. S. Liechty (N), 42. Birkhold (N), 48. Groll (N), 52. B. Liechty (N), 54. McCulley (N), 55. Head (N), 56. Bostelman (N).
Girls Meet
Perrysburg 16, Sylvania Southview 96, Bowling Green 100, Sylvania Northview 101, Anthony Wayne 119, Napoleon 138, Springfield 187, Maumee 208
Napoleon Finishers
16. Birkhold (N), 24. Dietrich (N), 28. Ripke (N), 33. E. Weaver (N), 37. P. Weaver (N), 38. Drewes (N), 41. Deblin (N)
