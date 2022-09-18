On a busy Saturday on the courses, area standout runners competed at Ottawa, Fayette and Genoa in local cross country action.
At the Ottawa-Glandorf Blue/Gold Invitational, the host Titans swept the boys and girls Blue Division team titles as the O-G boys placed four runners in the top 28. Bryan’s Xander Fackler finished first overall while Tinora’s Jaxen Durfey and Paul Westrick were fifth and seventh, respectively. Archbold’s boys squad was third in the Blue Division.
The girls race saw another Bryan individual title-winner in Kate Thormeier, who finished first in 19:42.09 ahead of Tinora’s Lauren Sattler. Ella Rhoades of Wauseon was fourth while Alexa Fortman paced five Titan runners in the top 15 in fifth.
In the Gold Division race, Patrick Henry’s Emily Gillson and Mia Amador finished 1-2 in the individual standings to power the Patriots to a team title ahead of St. Henry. Holloway (seventh), Rosebrook (13th) and Rettig (15th) added top-15 efforts. Kiara Bahena was fifth overall for third-place Wayne Trace while Holgate was fourth, led by Elisabeth Willett and Hannah Swary were eighth and 10th, respectively. Finally, the boys Gold race was won team-wise by Fairview, finishing five points clear of Holgate and 25 clear of third-place Hicksville. Holgate’s Jack Westrick took the individual crown and Miller was third while David Taylor was fourth for the Aces and Aspen Brubaker fifth to lead the way for the Apaches.
At Fayette, Delta was first in the boys standings at the Fayette Eagle Invitational, with host runner Wyatt Mitchell taking the individual title while Delta’s Josilyn Welch was second for the Panthers in the girls meet.
At Genoa’s Battle of Turtle Creek meet, the Liberty Center boys were fourth while the Tiger girls had all five scoring runners finish in the top 15 to edge out Amherst Steele for the team title. Gracie Miller was second for the LC girls with MaKayla Meller third.
Ottawa-Glandorf Blue/Gold Invitational
At Memorial Park
Boys Meet
Blue Division
Ottawa-Glandorf 92, Bluffton 97, Archbold 124, Van Wert 127, Lima Bath 129, St. Marys 146, Wauseon 162, Tinora 179, Bryan 199, Jackson Center 260, Spencerville 287, Kenton 292, Napoleon 401, Paulding 405, Elida 442, Lima Senior 501
Area Finishers
1. Fackler (Bry), 16:00.46; 5. Durfey (T), 7. P. Westrick (T), 8. Pena (W), 9. Rosengarten (OG), 12. Harrow (A), 13. McCarty (A), 17. Fischer (OG), 18. Buckland (OG), 20. Macke (OG), 21. Coy (T), 28. Stechschulte (OG), 29. Garrow (A), 30. Leininger (W).
Gold Division
Fairview 38, Holgate 43, Hicksville 63, Leipsic 127, Wayne Trace 144, Delphos St. John’s 145, Patrick Henry 176, St. Henry 184, Ayersville 211
Area Finishers
1. J. Westrick (Hol), 17:21.06; 2. Heitmeyer (Kalida); 3. Miller (Hol), 4. Taylor (Hic), 5. Brubaker (F), 6. Rabe (F), 7. Fritz (Hol), 8. Yates (PH), 9. Timbrook (F), 11. Panico (F), 12. Sims (F), 14. Mendoza (Hic), 15. Villena (Hic), 16. Parsons (Hol), 17. Stone (Hic), 18. Rost (Hic), 19. Ogle (WT), 20. Dopp (Hol), 21. Schnepp (WT), 22. Miller (K), 24. Garcia (F), 25. Casterline (F), 28. Krouse (Ay), 29. Snyder (F), 30. Baden (PH).
Girls Meet
Blue Division
Ottawa-Glandorf 43, Kenton 114, Napoleon 127, St. Marys 141, Van Wert 152, Archbold 157, Bryan 159, Wauseon 161, Bluffton 208, Tinora 232, Elida 283, Paulding 293
Area Finishers
1. Thormeier (B), 19:42.09; 2. Sattler (T), 4. E. Rhoades (W), 5. Fortman (OG), 6. Fenbert (OG), 7. Stickney (B), 8. Hovest (OG), 9. Closson (OG), 10. Birkhold (N), 15. Turnwald (OG), 16. Carewile (P), 19. G. Rhoades (W), 20. Buehrer (A), 23. Dietrich (N), 26. Maag (OG), 29. DeLong (A), 30. Deblin (N).
Gold Division
Patrick Henry 32, St. Henry 76, Wayne Trace 94, Holgate 96, Fairview 100, Delphos St. John’s 129, Ottoville 177
Area Finishers
1. Gillson (PH), 19:46.03; 2. Amador (PH), 3. Pfau (Miller City); 5. Bahena (WT), 7. Holloway (PH), 8. Willett (H), 10. Swary (H), 11. Zeedyk (F), 12. Moore (WT), 13. Rosebrook (PH), 14. Singer (F), 15. Rettig (PH), 17. Elkins (WT), 21. Prigge (PH), 22. Meyer (PH), 26. Christman (PH), 38. Jones (H), 29. Bok (H).
Fayette Eagle Invitational
At Harrison Lake
Boys Meet
Delta 57, Fayette 63, Pettisville 74, New Haven (Ind.) 83, Antwerp 118, Montpelier 123, Blissfield (Mich.) 150
Individual Finishers
1. W. Mitchell (F), 17:01; Arnos (NH), McWatters (Pett), K. Johnson (A), Blanco (F), Spahr (Pitt), Eckley (North Central), Hawkins (D), Zijlstra (A), Sintobin (D), VanDenBerghe (Pett), Hilton (D), Armstrong (D), Cole (B), Harris (NH), Watson (Britton-Deerfield, Mich.), Beauregard (F), Camper (M), Moats (F), Ackels (NH).
Girls Meet
Blissfield (Mich.) 47, Pettisville 69, Fayette 89, Antwerp 95, Pittsford (Mich.) 102, New Haven (Ind.) 114, Toledo Rogers 181
Individual Finishers
1. Miller (B), 20:20; Welch (Delta), Burrow (F), Cueto (B), Mallar (Pitt), Sills (B), Doster (A), Smith (Pitt), Odom (NH), Schang (F), G. Remington (Pett), Miller (B), McCumber (Pitt), R. Hoylman (Pett), E. Hoylman (Pett), M. Remington (Pett), Snyder (A), Sterken (Pett), Wheeler (NH).
The Battle of Turtle Creek
At Genoa
Boys Meet
Otsego 47, Genoa 94, Gibsonburg 98, Liberty Center 99, Evergreen 118, Parma Padua Franciscan 167, Oak Harbor 181, Rossford 192, Toledo Rogers 214, Lake 215, Northwood 278, Toledo Central Catholic 296
Area Finishers
4. Fausnight (LC), 8. LeRoux (E), 12. Fisher (E), 13. Marlow (LC), 17. Dulle (LC), 23. Sheets (E), 28. Minnich (LC), 29. Harmon (E).
Girls Meet
Liberty Center 39, Amherst Steele 44, Gibsonburg 79, Port Clinton 82, Rocky River Magnificat 116, Genoa 190, Otsego 223, Lake 244, Oak Harbor 245, Evergreen 247, Parma Padua Franciscan 267
Area Finishers
2. Miller (LC), 3. Meller (LC), 9. Stark (LC), 10. Elieff (LC), 15. Minnich (LC), 19. Dulle (LC), 26. Hoffman (E).
