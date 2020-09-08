COLUMBUS GROVE — With the state having restrictions on the number of runners allowed at cross country races, Saturday’s Columbus Grove Invitational was adjusted into an event with three races in both the boys and girls divisions.
In six races, the area had one winner. Wauseon’s Grace Rhaodes won the girls White Division race, which was made up of Division I and II teams. The Indian girls team finished second to Perrysburg in the team standings.
With the Otsego Invitational cancelled, Napoleon and Pettisville competed with Holgate, Delta and Evergreen at the unofficially-titled Napoleon COVID Open.
In the boys meet, Holgate placed a whopping eight of the top nine runners in the event to earn a convincing victory. Richard Bower won the event in 17:04, five seconds clear of Napoleon’s Ryan Otto in second. Tigers Bailey Sonnenberg, Hayden Hartman and Avery Casillas rounded out the top five behind Otto.
In the girls race, Holgate freshman Elisabeth Willett finished nearly a minute clear of Napoleon’s Emily Birkhold for the top individual spot but the Wildcats got the better of Holgate in the team standings, 31-42.
Jenna Hallett of Delta was third in 22:32 while Napoleon’s Maddie Lloyd and Holgate’s Kaylynn Ashbaugh were fourth and fifth, respectively. Elise Hoylman was sixth to lead third-place Pettisville and Evergreen’s Deanna Hoffman was eighth overall for Evergreen, which finished fourth as a team.
Napoleon COVID Open
Boys
Team Scores
Holgate 19, Napoleon 59, Evergreen 60, Delta no team score, Pettisville no team score
Top 10
1. Richard Bower (H), 17:04; Ryan Otto (N), Bailey Sonnenberger (H), Hayden Hartman (H), Avery Casillas (H), Logan Miller (H), Levi Zachrich (H), Jack Westrick (H), Ethan Fritz (H), Anderson Tipping (E).
Girls
Team Scores
Napoleon 32, Holgate 41, Pettisville 61, Evergreen 90, Delta no team score
Top 10
1. Elisabeth Willett (H), 20:40; Emily Birkhold (N), Jenna Hallett (D), Maddie Lloyd (N), Kaylynn Ashbaugh (H), Elise Hoylman (P), Ally Bohls (N), Deanna Hoffman (E), Lyndsay Deblin (N), Renee Hoylman (P).
Columbus Grove Invitational
Boys Gray
Team Scores
Columbus Grove 60, Tinora 78, Anna 82, Minster 100, Liberty-Benton 110, Mapleton 198, Crestview 214, Ayersville 228, Fairview 248, Van Buren 285, Bluffton 297, Carey 303, Patrick Henry 323, Woodmore 337, Lima CC 460.
Top Local Finishers
4. Jacob Cramer (Tinora) 16:27; 5. Carson Closson (CG) 16:35; 6. Caleb Stechschulte (CG) 16:41; 7. Clay Carpenter (Tinora) 16:45; 11. Trent Koch (CG) 17:01; 13. Jaxen Durfey (Tinora) 17:05; 14. Treyvon Hastings (Fairview) 17:10; 18. Caleb Morman (CG) 17:35; 20. Roy Langhals (CG) 17:40; 21. Derek Birkemeier (CG) 17:40; 24. Ben Sokolowski (Ayersville) 17:47; 25. Lance Rinkel (Tinora) 17:50; 29. Evan Flory (Tinora) 17:52; 32. James Zimmerman (Ayersville) 18:03; 35. Ethan Underwood (Fairview) 18:08; 37. Logan Mershman (CG) 18:09; 48. Reegan Arps (PH) 18:40; 49. Brennan Yates (PH) 18:41.
Boys Red
Team Scores
Botkins 36, Lincolnview 75, Kalida 79, Fayette 103, Hopewell-Loudon 130, Edgerton 130, Antwerp 147, McComb 227.
Top Local Finishers
3. Ryan Lucke (Kalida) 17:25; 4. Wyatt Mitchell (Fayette) 17:30; 6. Will Zeller (Kalida) 17:31; 10. Collin Heirmeyer (Kalida) 17:57; 12. Kale Merillat (Edgerton) 18:04; 13. Hunter Burke (Edgerton) 18:04; 17. Josh Myers (Hicksville) 18:29; 20. Quinn Mitchell (Fayette) 18:42; 21. Eli Eberly (Fayette) 18:44; 24. Avin Johnson (Antwerp) 18:51; 25. Chase Moats (Fayette) 18:56; 28. Roman DeLaRosa (Leipsic) 19:18; 33. Grant Palte (Miller City) 19:24; 34. Jason Geyer (Antwerp) 19:27; 38. Hayden Herman (Edgerton) 19:42; 39. Kevin Schumaker (Kalida) 19:42; 40. Josh Timbrook (Antwerp) 19:46; 41. Garrett Decker (Kalida) 19:51; 47. Eli Reinhart (Antwerp) 20:28; 48. Jacaob Walther (Leipsic) 20:32; 49. Alex Zijlstra (Antwerp) 20:35; 50. Michael Willena (Hicksville) 20:36.
Boys White
Team Scores
Perrysburg 52, St. Francis 66, Wauseon 73, Van Wert 98, New Haven, Ind. 128, Ottawa-Glandorf 175, Bryan 181, St. Marys 189, Paulding 263, Lima Bath 321, Lake 325, Lima Sr. 335, Fostoria 343.
Top Local Finishers
2. Joshuah Taylor (Bryan) 16:17; 4. Braden Vernot (Wauseon) 16:35; 9. Jack Callan (Wauseon) 16:59; 11. Hunter Wasnich (Wauseon) 17:10; 18. Max Buddelmeyer (O-G) 17:37; 19. Ty Buckland (O-G) 17:41; 21. Aidan Pena (Wauseon) 17:48; 31. Carter Nofziger (Wauseon) 18:10; 33. Trevor Mason (Bryan) 18:16; 40. Carson Trombley (O-G) 18:36; 42. Reid Johanns (Paulding) 18:40; 46. Xander Fackler (Bryan) 19:23; 50. Tytus Manz (Paulding) 19:28.
Girls Gray
Team Scores
Minster 29, Woodmore 81, Anna 101, Liberty-Benton 113, Carey 129, Columbus Grove 147, Fairview 208, Crestview 224, Tinora 245, Mapleton 261, Ayersville 264.
Top Local Finishers
8. Samantha Rohrs (Fairview) 19:46; 10. Emma Carpenter (PH) 19:56; 13. Cassie Mavis (Fairview) 20:24; 14. Erin Downing (CG) 20:24; 16. Teryn Bour (Ayersville) 20:27; 24. Emily Gilson (PH) 21:07; 28. Madison Prigge (PH) 21:30; 34. Lauren Sattler (Tinora) 22:02; 36. Hannah Morman (CG) 22:06; 37. Sabrina Henige (CG) 22:09; 40. Emily Keehn (CG) 22:15; 43. Zoe Stechschulte (CG) 22:25; 44. Jade Siefker (CG) 22:25; 45. Addison Lee (Tinora) 22:42; 47. Lexi Holloway (PH) 22:43; 49. Abby Stechschulte (CG) 22:48.
Girls Red
Botkins 35, Edgerton 71, Hopewell-Loudon 88, Antwerp 89, Lincolnview 115, Spencerville 157, Ottoville 162.
Top Local Finishers
4. Stefanie Thiel (Edgerton) 20:26; 5. Lola Wensink (Leipsic) 20:37; 7. Ashlee Hug (Edgerton) 21:22; 8. Andrea Burgei (Kalida) 21:34; 12. Aeriel Snyder (Antwerp) 22:12; 14. Siera Octaviano (Antwerp) 22:22; 15. Natalie Kellogg (Edgerton) 22:24; 16. Leslie Burrow (Fayette) 22:33; 18. Maeve Maginn (Fayette) 22:37; 19. Paige Hoersten (Ottoville) 22:48; 21. Maddie Walther (Leispic) 22:57; 22. Alexia Wickerham (Stryker) 23:03; 25. Kate Farr (Antwerp) 23:17; 26. Amber Gaona (Fayette) 23:38; 29. Taylor Metz (Hicksville) 23:53; 30. Holly Stark (Edgerton) 24:06; 31. Baylee Scher (Hicksville) 24:09; 34. Makenna Smith (Antwerp) 24:24; 37. Isabelle Graham (Antwerp) 24:34; 38. Cailyn Brobst (Edgerton) 24:36; 39. Erica Kahle (Kalida) 24:39; 41. Emma Leininger (Fayette) 24:52; 42. Whitney Langhals (Leipsic) 24:52; 43. Natalie Bowers (Stryker) 24:53; 45. Laura Miller (Antwerp) 24:58; 46. Skylar Turnwald (Ottoville) 25:05; 48. Emerson Litzenberg (Antwerp) 25:21.
Girls White
Team Scores
Perrysburg 21, Wauseon 65, Van Wert 78, St. Marys 134, Bryan 162, Lake 169, New Haven, Ind. 170, Ottawa-Glandorf 175, Elmwood 242.
Top Local Finishers
1. Grace Rhoades (Wauseon) 19:06; 8. Serena Mathews (Wauseon) 20:49; 13. Addie Oberlin (Bryan) 21:18; 17. Magdalena Duden (Wauseon) 21:32; 22. Lily Dixon (Bryan) 22:30; 24. Natasha Miller (Wauseon) 22:48; 26. Natalie Kuntz (Wauseon) 23:11; 27. Alexis Nieves (Bryan) 23:17; 28. Elyse Manz (Paulding) 23:29; 30. Marissa Beckett (O-G) 23:42; 33. Emilie Wasnich (Wauseon) 24:20; 36. Bailey McGuire (Wauseon) 24:49; 37. Avianna Schroeder (O-G) 24:53; 38. Elyse Schroder (O-G) 24:55; 47. Abby Schroeder (O-G) 26:12.
