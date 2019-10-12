BRYAN — The annual Northwest Ohio Athletic League cross country championship was held at Bryan Recreation Park Saturday.
In the boys meet, the team title winner had to come down to the sixth man tiebreaker, as Liberty Center (No. 18 D-III) won the team title over Wauseon, which both scored 39 points as a whole, with the sixth man tiebreaker. Wauseon's Braden Vernot was the individual champion with a time of 16:02.18 while Joshuah Taylor of Bryan was second.
BBC Meet
Pettisville, led by Kate Stuber's individual title, topped Montpelier, 28-65, for the girls cross country title. Hilltop nipped Fayette for the boys title, 49-53.
Stuber took first in 20:30, ahead of Stryker's Trinitie Woolace's 21:26. Also for Pettisville, Sarah Foor placed third, Kelly Miller finished fourth, Elise Hoylman was eighth and Renee Hoylman placed 12th. Montpelier was led by Brinn Miller and Alison Lamontange, who placed fifth and ninth, respectively.
On the boys side, Hilltop was led by Tucker Beres (fifth), Coleton Beres (eighth), Jay Garrett (ninth) and Carson Jennings (10th). For Fayette, Quinn Mitchell finished second, Chase Moats was seventh and Eli Eberly finished 11th.
NWC Meet
Columbus Grove swept the team and individual titles. Caleb Stechschulte took the boys title, edging Lincolnview's Devon Bill, 17:17.2-17:18.1. The Grove boys topped runner up Lincolnview, 23-45.
Other finishers for Columbus Grove were Trent Koch (third), Breece Pingle (fifth), Carson Closson (sixth), Roy Langhals (eighth), Tanner Smith (14th) and Duece Alt (15th).
Paulding finished sixth (143 points). The Panthers were led by Reid Johanns (15th) and Christian Bauer (22nd).
In the girls meet, Columbus Grove's Alyssa Ellerbrock took first, topping Lincolnview's Madison Langdon, 19:41.2-20:05.2. The Lady Bulldogs finished ahead of runner up Crestview, 26-57.
Grove's other top finishers were Leanndra Price (fourth), Erin Downing (sixth), Ellie Keehn ((seventh), Addisopn Schafer (eighth), Sydney Witteborg (10th) and Morgan Deffenbaugh (12th).
Paulding finished fifth (130). Finshing in the top 25 were Savannah S?hepherd (23rd), Sidney Kohart (24th) and Monsterrat Martinez (25th).
NLL Meet
Napoleon's girls placed sixth and the guys finished eighth at the NLL meet held at Whiteford Valley Golf Course.
Emily Birkhold finished 20th overall in a time of 21:12 to lead the Wildcat girls. Madelyn Lloyd was 25st in 21:44; Macee Ripke was 31st in 22:13; Ally Bohls was 40th in 23:09 and Caely Ressler was 43rd in 23:28.
Daniel Gaffney led the Napoleon boys with a time of 17:43, good for 23rd overall. Ryan Otto was 24th in 17:44; Jeremiah Gaffney was 50th in 20:59; Josh Gerken was 52nd in 21:51 and Sam Liechty was 53rd in 22:03.
BVC Meet
Both the Leipsic boys and girls teams came home in third place at the BVC meet at the Owens Community College Findlay campus.
Alex Hernandez was third overall in 18:00.31 to lead the Leipsic boys team. Jeremy Reynolds was eighth in 19:03; Roman DeLaRosa was 12th in 19:16; Landen Erickson was 21st in 20:37 and Jalen Titus was 27th in 22:17.
The Leipsic girls team was led by a fifth-place finish from Whitney Langhals. She finished in 21:48. Lola Wensink was seventh in 21:58; Savanah Guevara was 17th in 24:49; Zoey Schroeder was 20th in 26:46 and Jill Lutz was 21st in 28:33.
NWOAL At Bryan
Boys Meet
Liberty Center 39, Wauseon 39, Bryan 75, Archbold 105, Patrick Henry 125, Evergreen 138, Swanton 190, Delta NTS
Individuals
Braden Vernot (W), 16:02.18; Joshuah Taylor (B); Hunter Wasnich (W); Nathaniel Elieff (LC); Jack Callen (W); Chris Miles (LC); Kenny Miles (LC); Augie Tipping (E); Brett Sugg (PH); Matthew Marlow (LC).
Girls Meet
Liberty Center 29, Wauseon 63, Archbold 64, Patrick Henry 120, Bryan 124, Evergreen 132, Swanton NTS, Delta NTS
Individuals
Hope Oelkrug (LC), 18:02.31; Kylie Sauder (A); Sydney Miller (LC); Grace Rhoades (W); Sophie Rupp (A); Audrey Zimmerman (B); Dalayna Ashbaugh (LC); Sophie Long (LC); Madison Prigge (PH); Cassie Elieff (LC).
BBC At Fayette
Boys Meet
Hilltop 49, Fayette 53, Montpelier 62, Edon 123, North central 125, Pettisville 149, Stryker 159
Individuals
Emmanuel Villanueva (S), 17:12; Quinn Mitchell (F); Daniel Belknap (M); Quin Burt (NC); Tucker Beres (H); Garrett Walz (M); Chase Moats (F); Coleton Beres (H); Jay Garrett (H); Carson Jennings (H).
Girls Meet
Pettisville 28, Montpelier 65, Fayette 76, Stryker 111, North Central 116, Hilltop 131, Edon 189
Individuals
Kate Stuber (P), 20:30; Trinitie Woolace (S); Sarah Foor (P); Kelly Miller (P); Brinn Miller (M); Alexia Wickerham (S); Amber Gaona (F); Elise Hoylman (P); Alison Lamontange (M); Leanna Baker (H).
NWC At Van Wert
Boys Meet
Columbus Grove 23, Lincolnview 45, Crestview 86, Bluffton 105, Allen East 133, Paulding 143, Ada 211
Individuals
Caleb Stechschulte (CG), 17:17.2; Devon Bill (L); Trent Koch (CG); Joe Sadowski (L); Breece Pingle (CG); Carson Closson (CG); Erik Nygaard (B); Roy Langhals (CG); Dayton Schuerman (C); Jackson Robinson (L).
Girls Meet
Columbus Grove 26, Crestview 57, Lincolnview 65, Spencerville 101, Paulding 130
Individuals
Alyssa Ellerbrock (CG), 19:41.2; Madison Langdon (L); Ragen Harting (C); Leanndra Price (CG); Lillee Stewart (S); Erin Downing (CG); Ellie Keehn (CG); Addison Schafer (CG); Addison Schafer (CG); Emily Greulach (C); Sydney Witteborg (CG).
