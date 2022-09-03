COLUMBUS GROVE —Tinora’s Jaxen Durfey was third in the Red Division individual field during Saturday’s Columbus Grove Invitational while Bryan saw standout efforts that added to their cross country record books.
Durfey finished behind winner Xander Fackler of Bryan, whose victorious time of 15:32.1 was less than a second behind the school’s 5K record. Wauseon’s Aidan Pena and Tinora’s Paul Westrick were seventh and eighth, respectively, while Archbold’s Caleb Harrow was 12th overall. The Gray Division boys race featured a fifth-place finish from Fayette’s Wyatt Mitchel while freshman Ben Taylor of Hicksville was 20th and sophomore Kamren Johnson of Antwerp was 22nd.
The girls meet saw senior Kate Thormeier set a new school mark with an 18:59.2, good for second overall for the 13th-place Golden Bears in the Red Division girls race. Golden Bear freshman Nicolette Stickney was 15th in 20:09. Napoleon’s girls squad finished fourth overall in the team standings, paced by Eimly Birkhold in 22nd place overall. Wauseon’s Grace Rhoades was sixth while Archbold’s Sophie Rupp (12th), Tinora’s Lauren Sattler (18th) and Wauseon’s Ella Rhoades (19th) all slotted into the top 20 finishers.
In the Gray Division girls race, Kalida’s Andrea Burgei was ninth overall while Antwerp freshman Leigha Doster was 15th and Edgerton senior Cailyn Brobst was 22nd.
X&A Invitational
NAPOLEON — In other cross country action, the Liberty Center girls claimed the team win in the Patrick Henry Xavier and Aidan Wensink Invitational at Leaders Farms in Napoleon while the LC boys were second.
Gracie Miller was tops in 19:30 to lead the Tigers while teammate MaKayla Meller was second. Mallory Stark and Cassie Elieff were 10th and 11th, respectively. Miller City’s Andrea Pfau wsa third individually while Wayne Trace’s Kiara Bahena was ninth and the PH duo of Emily Gillson and Lexi Holloway were 13th and 14th, respectively.
In the boys race, Jacob Fausnight led Liberty Center in fifth and PH’s Brennen Yates was sixth with the rest of the top nine made up of Ottawa Hills runners. Derek Dulle (11th) and Matthew Marlow (12th) added high finishes for LC while Gage Ogle (22nd) and Prestyn Schnepp (23rd) were the top finishers for Wayne Trace.
Columbus Grove Invitational
Boys Meet
Red Division
Toledo St. Francis 30, Findlay 126, Liberty-Benton 135, Minster 149, Ottawa-Glandorf 153, Van Wert 202, Van Buren 224, St. Marys 234, Anna 247, Archbold 253, Lima Bath 256, Tinora 258, Wauseon 279, Bryan 302, Fairview 345, Lake 468, Indian Lake 478, Napoleon 480, Paulding 554,
Top 20
1. Fackler (B), 15:32.17; Winkler (TSF), Durfey (T), Cope (TSF), Heck (TSF), Arquette (TSF), Pena (W), Westrick (T), Hochstettler (LB), Stechschulte (F), Rosengarten (OG), Harrow (Arch), Dykema (TSF), Sendelbach (VB), Birt (SM), Laudick (VW), St. Amour (LB), Cook (LB), Morris SM), Grieshop (M).
Other Locals
22. McCarty (Arch), 27. Buckland (OG), 32. Fischer (OG), 34. Macke (OG), 40. Coy (T), 41. Leininger (W), 47. Rabe (Fair), 49. H. Stechschulte (OG), 55. Seibert (Arch), 59. Panico (Fair), 62. Bradbee (B), 70. Bohls (Nap), 77. Liechty (Nap), 99. Schweller (P).
Gray Division
Botkins 75, Columbus Grove 79, Lincolnview 101, Bluffton 104, Hicksville 188, Carey 225, Fayette 229, Kalida 229, Upper Scioto Valley 266, Jackson Center 273, Antwerp 282, Spencerville 306, Crestview 315, Delphos St. John’s 238, Woodmore 361, Ayersville 386, Edgerton 387, Fairview no team score, Ottoville NTS, St. Marys NTS, Fostoria NTS, Stryker NTS, McComb NTS
Local Runners
5. W. Mitchell (Fay), 14. Blanco (Fay), 16. Heitmeyer (K), 20. Taylor (Hix), 22. K. Johnson (Ant), 25. Brubaker (Fair), 30. Mendoza (Hix), 31. Decker (K), 34. A. Johnson (Ant), 37. Stone (Hix), 38. Miller (K), 40. Rost (Hix), 41. Zijlstra (Ant), 45. Schumacher (K), 48. Krouse (Ayer), 50. Burke (Edg), 53. Beauregard (Fay), 58. Dunn (Ayer), 66. Moser (Stryker), 72. Tribble (Hix), 77. Tomlinson (Edg).
Girls Meet
Red Division
Minster 69, Ottawa-Glandorf 82, Liberty-Benton 101, Napoleon 211, Archbold 225, St. Marys 228, Fairview 231, Anna 243, Wauseon 243, Van Wert 245, Indian Lake 247, Findlay 260, Bryan 266, Van Buren 268, Tinora 360, Lake 395, Lima Senior NTS, Lima Central Catholic NTS, Paulding NTS, Lima Bath NTS
Top 20
1. Steinke (Anna), 17:47.79; Thormeier (B), Gaerke (LB), Fortman (OG), Roth (M), G. Rhoades (W), Hovest (OG), Rash (IL), Grady (VB), Fenbert (OG), Irwin (LB), Rupp (Arch), Hemmelgarn (M), Niekamp (M), Stickney (B), Schloemer (SM), Stammen (M), Sattler (T), E. Rhoades (W), Cedarleaf (M).
Local Runners
22. Birkhold (N), 27. Closson (OG), Zeedyk (Fair), 36. Deblin (N), 38. Singer (Fair), 40. DeLong (Arch), 42. Buehrer (Arch), 43. Mavis (Fair), 46. Maag (OG), 47. Beckett (OG), 49. Turnwald (OG), 51. Ripke (N), 53. Drewes (N), 54. Wasnich (W), 62. E. Weaver (N), 64. P. Weaver (N), 65. Beman (N), 68. Pedroza (N), 72. Sims (Fair), 74. Wannemacher (Arch).
Gray Division
Botkins 45, Woodmore 71, Lincolnview 71, Delphos St. John’s 113, Columbus Grove 124, Bluffton 150, Antwerp 156, Edgerton 199, Ottoville 226, Crestview 271, Carey 303
Local Runners
8. Burrow (Fayette), 9. Burgei (Kalida), 15. Doster (Ant), 22. Brobst (Edg), 28. Scher (Hicksville), 30. Snyder (Ant), 33. Woenker (Hicksville), 35. Sprow (Ayersville), 39. Saul (Ant), 41. Hug (Edg), 42. Kahle (K), 44. Vermillion (Edg), 46. Smith (Ant), 48. Clem (Ant), 53. Hazelton (Edg), 55. Maginn (Fay), 59. Farr (Ant), 65. Graham (Ant), 67. Meyer (Edg), 71. Herman (Edg).
Patrick Henry X&A Invitational
At Leaders Farms
Boys Meet
Ottawa Hills 17, Liberty Center 55, Wayne Trace 99, Leipsic 108, Montpelier 123, Patrick Henry 140, Toledo Waite 163, North Central no team score, Maumee Valley Country Day NTS
Top 20
1. Nixon (OH), 16:32.31; Franklin (OH), Kelley (OH), Mackey (OH), Fausnight (LC), Yates (PH), Mayer-Heckathorn (OH), Chandar-Kouba (OH), S. Egan (OH), Baldazo (L), Dulle (LC), Marlow (LC), K. Egan (OH), Smith (OH), Eckley (NC), Minnich (LC), Sedique (OH), Gutierrez (LC), Jones (OH), Green (OH).
Girls Meet
Liberty Center 40, Toledo Notre Dame Academy 57, Patrick Henry 73, Toledo St. Ursula Academy 99, Ottawa Hills 106, Wayne Trace 132, Miller City no team score
Top 20
1. Miller (LC), 19:30.12; Meller (LC), Pfau (MC), Amador (PH), Kelley (OH), Hoyt (NDA), Steinmetz (SUA), Hitts (NDA), Bahena (WT), Stark (LC), Elieff (LC), Nixon (OH), Gillson (PH), Holloway (PH), Moore (NDA), Gies (NDA), Gomez (NDA), Diller (SUA), Dulle (LC), Polte (SUA).
COLUMBUS GROVE —Tinora’s Jaxen Durfey was third in the Red Division individual field during Saturday’s Columbus Grove Invitational while Bryan saw standout efforts that added to their cross country record books.
Durfey finished behind winner Xander Fackler of Bryan, whose victorious time of 15:32.1 was less than a second behind the school’s 5K record. Wauseon’s Aidan Pena and Tinora’s Paul Westrick were seventh and eighth, respectively, while Archbold’s Caleb Harrow was 12th overall. The Gray Division boys race featured a fifth-place finish from Fayette’s Wyatt Mitchel while freshman Ben Taylor of Hicksville was 20th and sophomore Kamren Johnson of Antwerp was 22nd.
The girls meet saw senior Kate Thormeier set a new school mark with an 18:59.2, good for second overall for the 13th-place Golden Bears in the Red Division girls race. Golden Bear freshman Nicolette Stickney was 15th in 20:09. Napoleon’s girls squad finished fourth overall in the team standings, paced by Eimly Birkhold in 22nd place overall. Wauseon’s Grace Rhoades was sixth while Archbold’s Sophie Rupp (12th), Tinora’s Lauren Sattler (18th) and Wauseon’s Ella Rhoades (19th) all slotted into the top 20 finishers.
In the Gray Division girls race, Kalida’s Andrea Burgei was ninth overall while Antwerp freshman Leigha Doster was 15th and Edgerton senior Cailyn Brobst was 22nd.
X&A Invitational
NAPOLEON — In other cross country action, the Liberty Center girls claimed the team win in the Patrick Henry Xavier and Aidan Wensink Invitational at Leaders Farms in Napoleon while the LC boys were second.
Gracie Miller was tops in 19:30 to lead the Tigers while teammate MaKayla Meller was second. Mallory Stark and Cassie Elieff were 10th and 11th, respectively. Miller City’s Andrea Pfau wsa third individually while Wayne Trace’s Kiara Bahena was ninth and the PH duo of Emily Gillson and Lexi Holloway were 13th and 14th, respectively.
In the boys race, Jacob Fausnight led Liberty Center in fifth and PH’s Brennen Yates was sixth with the rest of the top nine made up of Ottawa Hills runners. Derek Dulle (11th) and Matthew Marlow (12th) added high finishes for LC while Gage Ogle (22nd) and Prestyn Schnepp (23rd) were the top finishers for Wayne Trace.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.