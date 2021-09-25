NAPOLEON — The Holgate boys and host Liberty Center girls picked up team wins at the Liberty Center Extravaganza at Leaders Farms in Napoleon on Saturday while the Defiance boys claimed a second-place finish in the Division II race.
For the Bulldogs, Josh Horvath’s sixth-place finish led all DHS runners while Caleb Brashear (13th), Josiah Gonzales (14th) and Eli Valle (16th) all finished in a pack to boost the scoring for the Blue and White.
Bryan star Joshuah Taylor claimed another individual win in 16:18.49 while Wauseon’s Hunter Wasnich was third, Golden Bear teammate Xander Fackler was ninth and Napoleon’s Ryan Otto was 11th.
The DHS girls finished sixth in the Division II girls race as Mira Horvath was 25th overall to lead Bulldog runners with Layla Briseno in 27th, Sunny Lloyd in 48th and Olivia Moats at No. 50. Grace Rhoades of Wauseon was eighth overall.
In the Division III field, the Holgate boys placed their top five runners in the top 12 to roll past runner-up Liberty Center 36-92. Richard Bower claimed the individual title in 17:17.38 ahead of Tinora's Jaxen Durfey and Archbold's Brady Johns. Tinora runner Paul Westrick was fourth while Kenny Miles was the top Liberty Center runner in fifth.
Fairview's Kyle Rabe picked up a top-15 finish in 13th as the Apaches were third overall in the team standings.
On the girls side, Liberty Center teammates Gracie Miller and MaKayla Meller were 1-2 in the race to power the Tigers to the team triumph. Holgate's Elisabeth Willett was third and Tinora's Lauren Sattler fourth while Delta freshman Josilyn Welch was fifth.
Cassie Elieff (sixth), Mallory Stark (ninth) and Reagan Dulle (18th) rounded out the outstanding scoring day for the Tigers.
Patrick Henry was second overall in the team field with 125 points, paced by 10th-place Emily Gillson and a 20th-place finish from Madison Prigge. Grace Remington and Kendall Sears were 11th and 13th, respectively for Pettisville, sandwiching Fairview's Samantha Rohrs' 12th-place showing that paced Fairview. Tinora's Julia Durfey was seventh.
Liberty Center Extravaganza
At Leaders Farms
Division II Orange
Boys Race
Fort Loramie 54, Defiance 70, Wauseon 113, Toledo St. John’s 114, Otsego 139, Springfield 114, Napoleon 181, Maumee 183, Bryan 186, Eastwood 293, Lake 315, Toledo Bowsher
Top 20
1. Joshuah Taylor (B), 16:18.49; Eric Board (M), Hunter Wasnich (W), Colin Gasson (FL), Colten Gasson (FL), Josh Horvath (D), Lucien Flores (S), Jakob Moon (TSJ), Xander Fackler (B), Trey Ranley (FL), Ryan Otto (N), Frank Rethman (FL), Caleb Brashear (D), Josiah Gonzales (D), Joseph Brewster (O), Eli Valle (D), Anthony Patten (TSJ), Aidan Pena (W), Seamus Leonard (TSJ), Nick Johnstone (M).
Girls Race
Minster 35, Fort Loramie 79, Eastwood 82, Toledo St. Ursula 121, Wauseon 167, Defiance 181, Maumee 181, Napoleon 223, Toledo Start 227, Springfield 274, Lake 307, Otsego 308, Blissfield (Mich.) no team score, Bryan no team score
Top 20
1. Sinai Douglas (TS), 19:16.52; Lucy Porter (Mau), Margaret Hemmelgarn (Min), Taylor Roth (Min), Chaney Cedarleaf (Min), Haley Sponaugle (E), Leah Emch (E), Grace Rhoades (W), Claire Rethman (FL), Ava Stammen (Min), Lauren Moore (FL), Magdalena Duden (W), Cameo Cedarleaf (Min), Kate Thormeier (Bryan), Anna Steinmetz (TSU), Katherine Wilt (TS), Morgan Ketner (Min), Aubrey Diller (TSU), Harley Eilerman (FL), Talia Baum (E).
Local Finishers
23. Lindsay Deblin (N), 25. Mira Horvath (D), 27. Layla Briseno (D), 35. Alexis Nieves (Bryan), 44. Emilie Wasnich (W), 48. Sunny Lloyd (D), 50. Olivia Moats (D).
Division III Black
Boys Race
Holgate 36, Liberty Center 92, Fairview 115, Archbold 124, Tinora 132, Hicksville 195, Hopewell-Loudon 237, Fayette 245, Elmwood 262, Delta 273, Antwerp 278, Montpelier 285, Maumee Valley Country Day 327, Edgerton 395, Patrick Henry 401, North Central 454, Paulding 461, Northwood 471, Toledo Emmanuel Christian no team score, Toledo Christian no team score
Top 20
1. Richard Bower (Hol), 17:17.38; Jaxen Durfey (T), Brady Johns (Ar), Paul Westrick (T), Kenny Miles (LC), Jack Westrick (Hol), Addison Casillas (Hol), Jose Blanco (Fay), Wyatt Mitchell (Fay), Levi Zachrich (Hol), Aden McCarty (Ar), Ethan Fritz (Hol), Kyle Rabe (Fair), Logan Miller (Hol), Stephen Eckloff (TEC), Matthew Marlow (LC), Zander Delauter (TC), Derek Dulle (LC), Jakob Zibbel (Elm), JR Mendoza (Hic).
Girls Race
Liberty Center 34, Patrick Henry 125, Tinora 155, Holgate 169, Pettisville 172, Fairview 175, Edgerton 181, Hopewell-Loudon 201, Elmwood 234, Antwerp 242, Fayette 244, Evergreen 271, Archbold 272, Delta 323, Montpelier 355, Maumee Valley Country Day 376, Toledo Emmanuel Christian no team score
Top 20
1. Gracie Miller (LC), 19:22.24; MaKayla Meller (LC), Elisabeth Willett (Hol), Lauren Sattler (T), Josilyn Welch (D), Cassie Elieff (LC), Julia Durfey (T), Jenna Ramsey (TEC), Mallory Stark (LC), Emily Gillson (PH), Grace Remington (P), Samantha Rohrs (Fair), Kendall Sears (P), Luisa Rudersdorf (Edg), Leslie Burrow (Fay), Kaylynn Ashbaugh (Hol), Hannah Swary (Hol), Reagan Dulle (LC), Alivia Roerdink (HL), Madison Prigge (PH).
Van Wert Health Invitational
At Van Wert Reservoir
Boys Local Finishers
13. Ty Rosengarten (OG), 17:40.6; 16. Ty Buckland (OG), 27. Hunter Stechchulte (OG), 35. Garrett Decker (K), 41. Collin Heitmeyer (K), 49. Gage Ogle (WT).
Girls Local Finishers
1. Alexa Fortman (OG), 19:37.2; 3. Andrea Burgei (K), 7. Kiara Bahena (WT), 12. Madelyn Hovest (OG), 21. Abby Moore (WT), 37. Marissa Beckett (OG), 38. Rose Turnwald (OG), 39. Erica Kahle (K).
