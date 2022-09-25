NAPOLEON — The Liberty Center girls doubled up second-place Ottawa Hills to win the Division III girls race at the Liberty Center Extravaganza at Leaders Farms on Saturday morning.
MaKayla Meller’s time of 19:10.33 the way for the Tigers, with teammate Gracie Miller finishing second and seniors Mallory Stark and Cassie Elieff in 11th and 12th, respectively. Tinora junior Lauren Sattler was third overall while Pettisville sophomore Kndall Sears was ninth and Fairview soph Cheyenne Zeedyk in 15th.
The D-III boys race saw Tinora’s Jaxen Durfey and Paul Westrick finish third and fourth, respectively, while Archbold placed Caleb Harrow and Aden McCarty in sixth and seventh places. Hicksville harrier Ben Taylor was 12th overall while Kyle Rabe led third-place Fairview with a 16th-place showing.
In the Division I-II races, the Defiance boys were fifth overall while the girls were 11th, led by Josiah Gonzales in 10th and Layla Briseno in 17th, respectively. Bryan’s Xander Fackler finished third overall with Wauseon’s Aidan Pena (fifth) and Jack Callan (15th) recording top-15 finishes. Defiance’s Cole Batt was 16th.
The girls race was claimed by Bryan sophomore Kate Thormeier in 19:04.29 while Patrick Henry junior Emily Gillson set a new school record with her race in 19:23.7 to finish sixth overall. Freshman PH teammate Mia Amador was eighth while Wauseon sisters Ella and Grace Rhoades were 10th and 12th, respectively. Behind Briseno’s 17th-place showing, Mira Horvath was 24tht for the Bulldogs.
Liberty Center Extravaganza
At Leaders Farms, Napoleon
Division I-II Boys Race
Anthony Wayne 40, Bowling Green 69, Sylvania Southview 124, Otsego 135, Defiance 158, Wauseon 177, Fort Loramie 185, Springfield 216, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 241, Bryan 245, Napoleon 294, Maumee 362, Lake 364, Eastwood 368, Patrick Henry 432, Toledo Central Catholic 460
Top 20
1. Long (AW), 15:51.68; Novinsky (BG), Fackler (B), Flores (S), Pena (W), Gasiorski (AW), Lengel (AW), Dittus (AW), Apul (SS), Gonzales (D), Leonard (SJJ), Kendrick (BG), Romero (BG), Rethman (FL), Callan (W), Batt (D), Brewster (O), Neumeyer (AW), Strahm (O), Bateson (BG).
Division I-II Girls Race
Eastwood 72, Minster 87, Patrick Henry 118, Fort Loramie 125, Sylvania Southview 176, Toledo St. Ursula 201, Bowling Green 211, Anthony Wayne 245, Bryan 257, Wauseon 280, Defiance 293, Toledo Start 315, Napoleon 328, Maumee 370, Springfield 383, Otsego 432, Lake 447
Top 20
1. Thormeier (B), 19:04.29; Douglas (TS), Sponaugle (E), Emch (E), Roth (M), Gillson (PH), Borchers (FL), Amador (PH), Wilt (TS), E. Rhoades (W), Porter (M), G. Rhoades (W), Cedarleaf (M), Moore (FL), Baum (E), Stickney (B), Briseno (D), Crawford (BG), Hemmelgarn (M), Ramsey (E).
Division III Boys Race
Ottawa Hills 36, New Riegel 137, Fairview 148, Holgate 152; Liberty Center 168, Archbold 173, Tinora 188, Pettisville 200, Fayette 229, Hicksville 245, Evergreen 254, Delta 263, Hopewell-Loudon 318, Woodmore 346, Elmwood 352, Paulding 478, Northwood 500, Ayersville 508.
Top 20
1. Nixon (OH), 16:06.23; Franklin (OH), Durfey (T), P. Westrick (T), Kelley (OH), Harrow (Ar), McCarty (Ar), McWatters (P), W. Mitchell (Fay), Mayer-Heckathorn (OH), Blanco (Fay), Leppelmeier (P), Taylor (Hic), Fausnight (LC), J. Westrick (Hol), Rabe (Fair), Hohman (NR), Egan (OH), Zoeller (NR), Homan (NR).
Division III Girls Race
Liberty Center 42, Ottawa Hills 84, Pettisville 131, Blissfield 139, Woodmore 141, Fairview 152, Holgate 172, Archbold 193, Hopewell-Loudon 197, Fayette 245, Edgerton 300, Tinora 322, Elmwood 373, Evergreen 400, Montpelier 439
Top 20
1. Meller (LC), 19:10.33; G. Miller (LC), Sattler (T), Kelley (OH), Vogelpohl (Woodmore), Welch (D), H. Miller (B), Smith (OH), Sears (P), Nixon (OH), Stark (LC), Elieff (LC), Burrow (Fay), Ramsey (TEC), Zeedyk (Fair), Sills (B), Willett (Hol), Swary (Hol), Cueto (B), Minnich (LC)
