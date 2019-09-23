LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center's Hope Oelkrug nipped Alyssa Ellerbrock of Columbus Grove, 19:19.06-19:20.31, to help the host Tigers win the girls Orange Division race at the Widewater Invitational, 58-86.
Archbold finished third, with 117. Other local teams in the race were Pettisville (153), sixth, Antwerp (237), eighth, Patrick Henry (250), ninth, Montpelier (264), 10th, Holgate (264), 11th, Fayette (298), 12th, Tinora (339) 13th and Hilltop (383), 14th.
After Oelkrug, Liberty Center's other finishers were Sydney Miller (ninth), Cassie Elieff (13th), Dalayna Ashbaugh (14th)and Sophie Long (21st). Grove's other finishers were Leanndra Price (10th), Erin Downing (18th), Ellie Keehn (23rd) and Addison Schafer (33rd).
Other local finishers in the top 10 in the girls Orange race were Holgate's Raena Willett, third; Archbold's Kylie Sauder, fourth; Pettisville's Kate Stuber, seventh and Archbold's Sophie Rupp, eighth.
In the girls Black Division race, Napoleon's Macee Dilbone placed seventh, helping Napoleon to a fourth-place team finish in the 11-team field. Toledo St. Ursula Academy won the team race with 45 points, followed by Avon Lake (69) and Bowling Green (91). Of the other local teams, Evergreen placed eighth, Fairview was ninth and Bryan, 10th.
In the boys Orange race, Coumbus Grove got past runner-up Holgate, 65-77, while Hopewell-Loudon was third (79) and Liberty Center fourth (127). Other local team finishers were Tinora (195), sixth, Fayette (237) seventh, Archbold (253), eighth, Patrick Henry (267) 10th and Hilltop (284), 12th.
Leading Columbus Grove were Caleb Stechschulte, seventh, Carson Closson, eighth, Tanner Smith, 13 and Breece Pingle, 15th.
Holgate's top five finishers were Avery Casillas (sixth), Hayden Hartman (14th), Jack Westrick (18th) and Addison Casillas (19th).
Other local finishers in the top 10 were Fayette's Quinn Mitchell, fifth overall and Stryker's Emanuel Villanueva, ninth.
In the boys Black race, Bowling Green topped Avon Lake, 47-66, for the team title. of the local teams, Fairview (172) was seventh, Bryan (229) eighth, Evergreen (258) ninth, Napoleon (273) 10th and Swanton (340), 11th. Bryan's Joshua Taylor was the only local to finish in the top 10, placing sixth.
At Evergreen
Boys Meet
Archbold 21, Patrick Henry 51, Evergreen 66
Individuals
Chris Buehrer (A), 17:18; Tony Spangler (PH); John Wachtman (A); Mike Eicher (A); Bill Wicks (PH); Clark Forward (A); Brian Meyer (A); Jeremy Beck (A); Brock Beck (A); Jeremy Gonell (E).
Girls Meet
Archbold 15, Evergreen 51
Individuals
Cara Yoder (A), 21:55; Theresa Eicher (A); Andrea Hines (A); Sarah Lawrence (A); Erin Buehrer (A); Emily Yoder (A); Sarah Wilson (E); Sarah Mack (E); Sarah Kistner (PH); Sarah Emmons (A).
