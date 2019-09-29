EDGERTON -- Ayersville's Noah Fisher and Holgate's Raena Willett took home the top individual spots at the Edgerton Invitational on Saturday at Miller Park. 

Fisher topped Fairview's Treyvon Hastings for the top spot while Holgate placed a trio in the top 10 to help take home the team title in the boys meet.

On the girls side, the host Bulldogs of Edgerton finished well clear of Fairview for the top team position. Stefanie Thiel was third for Edgerton while runner-up Fairview earned top-10 finishes from Taylor King (fifth) and Leah Layman (eighth).

At Edgerton Invitational

Boys Meet

Holgate 46, Tinora 89, Fairview 90, Edgerton 121, Bryan 129, Ayersville 167, Hilltop 182, Fayette 198, Montpelier 214, Hicksville 279, Wayne Trace 321, North Central 331, Edon 350

Individuals

Noah Fisher (A), 17:04; Treyvon Hastings (Fai); Emanuel Villanueva (S); Joshua Taylor (B); Avery Casillas (Ho); Clay Carpenter (T); Quinn Mitchell (Fay); Hunter Burke (Edg); Hayden Hartman (Ho); Bailey Sonnenberg (Ho).

Girls Meet

Edgerton 36, Fairview 73, Montpelier 74, Bryan 76, Tinora 123, Hilltop 141

Individuals

Raena Willett (Ho), 20:44; Teryn Bour (A); Stefanie Thiel (Edg); Elisabeth Willett (Ho); Taylor King (Fai); Kassidy Campbell (WT); Audrey Zimmerman (B); Leah Layman (Fai); Trinitie Woolace (S); Addie Oberlin (B).

Load comments