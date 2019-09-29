EDGERTON -- Ayersville's Noah Fisher and Holgate's Raena Willett took home the top individual spots at the Edgerton Invitational on Saturday at Miller Park.
Fisher topped Fairview's Treyvon Hastings for the top spot while Holgate placed a trio in the top 10 to help take home the team title in the boys meet.
On the girls side, the host Bulldogs of Edgerton finished well clear of Fairview for the top team position. Stefanie Thiel was third for Edgerton while runner-up Fairview earned top-10 finishes from Taylor King (fifth) and Leah Layman (eighth).
At Edgerton Invitational
Boys Meet
Holgate 46, Tinora 89, Fairview 90, Edgerton 121, Bryan 129, Ayersville 167, Hilltop 182, Fayette 198, Montpelier 214, Hicksville 279, Wayne Trace 321, North Central 331, Edon 350
Individuals
Noah Fisher (A), 17:04; Treyvon Hastings (Fai); Emanuel Villanueva (S); Joshua Taylor (B); Avery Casillas (Ho); Clay Carpenter (T); Quinn Mitchell (Fay); Hunter Burke (Edg); Hayden Hartman (Ho); Bailey Sonnenberg (Ho).
Girls Meet
Edgerton 36, Fairview 73, Montpelier 74, Bryan 76, Tinora 123, Hilltop 141
Individuals
Raena Willett (Ho), 20:44; Teryn Bour (A); Stefanie Thiel (Edg); Elisabeth Willett (Ho); Taylor King (Fai); Kassidy Campbell (WT); Audrey Zimmerman (B); Leah Layman (Fai); Trinitie Woolace (S); Addie Oberlin (B).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.