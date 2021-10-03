The Holgate boys and Liberty Center girls picked up victories at the Edgerton Invitaitonal on Saturday in a busy day for area cross country runners.
In the boys meet, the Tigers tallied four runners in the top eight to cruise to a win in the team standings over runner-up Fairview. Tinora’s Jaxen Durfey won the race in 16:41 ahead of individual runner-up Reid Johanns of Paulding was Ram teammate Paul Westrick was third. Kyle Rabe’s sixth-place effort was tops for the runner-up Apaches.
In the girls race, Liberty Center finished 1-2-3 while also placing a runner in fifth and 13th place for a convincing team win. Hope Oelkrug’s 19:02 effort led all runners in the field while Holgate’s Elisabeth Willett was fourth as her Tigers finished second to LC. Pettisville was third, paced by ninth-place Grace Remington, while Tinora was fourth and Fairview fifth. Apache harrier Samantha Rohrs was sixth overall while Tinora’s Lauren Sattler was seventh.
In other action at Kalida, Brady Johns was second overall for Archbold as the Bluestreaks finished fourth at the Kalida Invite. Napoleon’s Ryan Otto was sixth overall. Kalida’s Andrea Burgei won the girls race in 19:16.5 with Ottawa-Glandorf standout Alexa Fortman in third and Patrick Henry’s Madison Prigge finishing 15th.
Finally, the area had a stellar showing against some large schools at the Peninsula Woodrige Invitational at Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Bryan's Joshuah Taylor finished nearly 10 seconds clear of runner-up Sean Uhran of Cleveland St. Ignatius to win the individual title for the Golden Bears in the White Division. Hunter Wasnich was second overall in the Maroon Division for Wauseon, which finished third behind Utica and LaGrange Keystone. Aidan Pena was sixth for the Tribe.
The girls races saw Wauseon's Grace Rhoades win the individual Maroon Division title for the Indians, which finished third in the team standings. Magdalena Duden was fourth for Wauseon while Bryan's Kate Thormeier was fifth overall for the sixth-place Golden Bears.
Edgerton Invitational
Boys Meet
Holgate 36, Fairview 81, Liberty Center 99, Tinora 141, Hicksville 157, Blackhawk Christian (Ind.) 177, Fayette 187, Montpelier 200, Pettisville 231, Wayne Trace 241, Paulding 253, Edgerton 274, North Central 298, Hilltop 387
Individual Finishers
1. Jaxen Durfey (T), 16:41; Reid Johanns (Pau), Paul Westrick (T), Richard Bower (Hol), Addison Casillas (Hol), Kyle Rabe (Fair), Jack Westrick (Hol), Levi Zachrich (Hol), Jose Blanco (Fay), Wyatt Mitchell (Fay), Kenny Miles (LC), Logan Miller (Hol), JR Mendoza (Hicks), Zach McWatters (Pet), Matthew Marlow (LC), Derek Dulle (LC), Andrew Timbrook (Fair), Aspen Brubaker (Fair), Braylin Snyder (Fair), Evan Dopp (Hol).
Girls Meet
Liberty Center 24, Holgate 90, Pettisville 117, Tinora 120, Fairview 124, Blackhawk Christian (Ind.) 150, Edgerton 156, Fayette 182, Wayne Trace 183, Montpelier 240
Individual Finishers
1. Hope Oelkrug (LC), 19:02; MaKayla Meller (LC), Gracie Miller (LC), Elisabeth Willett (Hol), Cassie Elieff (LC), Samantha Rohrs (Fair), Lauren Sattler (T), Kiara Bahena (WT), Grace Remington (Pet), Kaylynn Ashbaugh (Hol), Leslie Burrow (Fay), Julia Durfey (T), Mallory Stark (LC), Hannah Swary (Hol), Kendall Sears (Pet), Kayla Mavis (Fair), Katie McCavit (Fair), Reagan Dulle (LC), Kristine Minnich (LC), Luisa Rudersdorf (Edg).
Kalida Invitational
Boys Meet
Lincolnview 67, Bluffton 90, St. Marys 117, Archbold 118, Ottawa-Glandorf 135, Kalida 178, Van Buren 180, Lima Bath 200, Allen East 227, Crestview 245, Napoleon 259, Elida 279, Waynesfield-Goshen 280, Patrick Henry 414, Lima Senior 452
Area Finishers
2. Brady Johns (Arch), 6. Ryan Otto (N), 11. Ty Buckland (O-G), 12. Ty Rosengarten (O-G), 14. Aden McCarty (Arch), 19. Heath Miller (K), 20. Hunter Stechschulte (O-G), 24. Brennan Garrow (Arch), 26. Collin Heitmeyer (K), 32. Garrett Decker (K), 33. Caleb Harrow (Arch), 44. Jeremiah Gaffney (N), 46. Noah Schnipke (O-G), 47. Landon Stamm (Arch), 48. Theo Maag (O-G).
Girls Meet
Liberty-Benton 58, Ottawa-Glandorf 81, Van Buren 86, Lincolnview 134, Napoleon 152, St. Marys 154, Bluffton 164, Archbold 168, Waynesfield-Goshen 179, Elida 246, Patrick Henry no team score, Kalida no team score, Miller City no team score.
Area Finishers
1. Andrea Burgei (K), 19:16.5; 3. Alexa Fortman (O-G), 6. Madelyn Hovest (O-G), 9. Andrea Pfau (MC), 15. Madison Prigge (PH), 20. Emily Birkhold (N), 21. Lexi Holloway (PH), 25. Allie Buehrer (Arch), 26. Annika DeLong (Arch), 28. Marissa Beckett (O-G), 29. Rose Turnwald (O-G), 32. Lindsay Deblin (N), 35. Erica Kahle (K), Maggie Verhoff (O-G), 41. Olivia Rettig (PH), 43. Taylor Knott (O-G), 44. Mara Bowser (N), 47. Avianna Schroeder (O-G), 49. Karlie Gubernath (PH).
Woodridge Invitational
At Cuyahoga Valley National Park
Boys
Maroon Division
Utica 54, LaGrange Keystone 88, Wauseon 103, Normandy 118, Pepper Pike Orange 141, Doylestown Chippewa 153, Mogadore 212, Coventry 221, Rittman 260, Parma Heights Valley Forge 262, Roosevelt 281, Rootstown 283, Cuyahoga Heights 307, Brookside 338, John Hay 384, Eastwood 386
Wauseon Finishers
2. Hunter Wasnich, 6. Aidan Pena, 17. Carter Nofziger, 32. Zaden Torres, 46. Garrett Leininger, 47. Joseph Perez, 74. Matthew Siler.
White Division
Cleveland St. Ignatius 52, Peninsula Woodridge 59, Solon 104, Rocky River 123, Twinsburg 152, Gates Mills Hawken 159, Macedonia Nordonia 184, Brecksvillle-Broadview Heights 230, Berea-Midpark 241, Hudson 286, Bryan 362, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 378, Medina Buckeye 411
Bryan Finishers
1. Joshuah Taylor, 21. Xander Fackler, 102. Blake Grube, 105. Tyler Wolff, 133. Dakota Brandeberry, 135. Ethan Psurny, 156. Wyatt Garza.
Girls
Maroon Division
Mogadore 55, Rootstown 68, Wauseon 74, Medina Buckeye 78, Berea-Midpark 129, Bryan 141, Roosevelt 150, Cuyahoga Heights 201
Bryan/Wauseon Finishers
1. Grace Rhoades (W), 21:17; 4. Magdalena Duden (W), 5. Kate Thormeier (B), 16. Emilie Wasnich (W), 17. Alexis Nieves (B), 19. Natalie Kuntz (W), 32. Kelby Knight (B), 34. Alexandria Schultz (W), 42. Casey Xie (B), 45. Lydia Psurny (B), 46. Anastasia Haas (B), 48. Selah Sanchez (W).
