COLDWATER — Holgate placed four runners in the top 26 in the field at the deep Coldwater Lions Invitational on Saturday as the Tiger boys team finished 10 points back of champion Fort Loramie for second place.
Richard Bower and Jack Westrick were 12th and 13th, respectively, for the Tigers while Levi Zachrich was 18th. Tinora did not record a full team score but made its presence known anyway with standout Jaxen Durfey finishing second overall in the meet. Paul Westrick chipped in a top-25 finish for the Rams, finishing 23rd.
In the girls meet, Elisabeth Willett had the best day of any area runner with a third-place individual finish for Holgate as the Tigers finished eighth in the team standings. Tiger teammate Kalynn Ashbaugh was 10th overall. Tinora teammates Julia Durfey and Hannah Swary were 13th and 28th, respectively.
Hudson Booster Invite
HUDSON, Mich. — The Wauseon and Pettisville girls cross country teams claimed team titles in the Upper and Lower Divisions, respectively, during the Hudson (Mich.) Booster Invitational.
In the large-school race, Grace Rhoades led the way for the team champion Indians with a third-place finish while Maggie Duden was 10th and Serena Mathews 16th. Delta freshman Josilyn Welch was sixth overall while Archbold's Sophie Rupp added an eighth-place finish for the Bluestreaks, which were eighth in the team standings, just ahead of Evergreen.
The Pettisville girls finished 45 points clear of second-place Sand Creek (Mich.), led by all five Blackbird runners finishing in the top 26. Grace Remington was sixth to pace Pettisville while Kendall Sears was right behind in seventh.
In the boys race, Archbold finished fourth overall in the Upper Division race while Wauseon was sixth. Hunter Wasnich and Aidan Pena were second and eighth, respectively, for the Indians while Aden McCarty was 11th for Archbold and Brady Johns was 16th. Jose Blanco and Wyatt Mitchell were sixth and 10th, respectively, for Fayette in the Lower Division field.
Portage Invitational
PORTAGE, Mich. — Bryan's Joshuah Taylor was second overall in the Division 3 field at Saturday's Portage Invitational while Kate Thormeier's 20th-place effort was tops for the Golden Bear girls.
Sophomore Xander Fackler was 13th to help the cause in the boys race.
Fostoria Boosters Invite
FOSTORIA — Runners from Ayersville, Stryker, Swanton and Miller City competed in the Fostoria Athletic Boosters Invitational Saturday with all four of the schools not fielding full team scores.
In the boys Black Division race, James Zimmerman led all local harriers in 16th place for the Pilots while Ben Amoroso (22nd) and Liam Krouse (29th) added solid efforts for Ayersville. Stryker's Garrett Moser was 35th. In the Red Division race, Swanton's Santana Serratos led three Bulldog runners with a 29th-place finish.
The girls races saw Miller City's Andrea Pfau finish fourth overall in the Black Division. Stryker's Alexia Wickerham (36th) and Natalie Bowers (44th) also ran well, along with Ayersville's Victoria Klinger in 43rd. Swanton's Ashley Keaton was 37th in the Red Division race.
Coldwater Lions Invitational
Boys Meet
Fort Loramie 76, Holgate 86, Cincinnati Moeller 91, Minster 105, Lima Shawnee 122, Lincolnview 177, Marion Local 201, New Bremen 218, Versailles 290, Parkway 291, Allen East 336, Crestview 351, Coldwater 372, Delphos St. John’s 378, Jackson Center 416, Ansonia 421, Fort Recovery 422, St. Henry 483, Tinora no team score
Top Local Finishers
2. Jaxen Durfey (T), 12. Richard Bower (H), 13. Jack Westrick (H), 18. Levi Zachrich (H), 23. Paul Westrick (T), 24. Logan Miller (H), 26. Ethan Fritz (H).
Girls Meet
Fort Loramie 85, Lima Shawnee 109, Versailles 136, Fort Recovery 140, St. Henry 152, Delphos St. John’s 156, New Bremen 163, Holgate 178, Parkway 207, Minster 304, Lincolnview 304, Marion Local 312, Coldwater 337, Crestview 371, Tinora 376, Bradford 395, Ansonia 421
Top Local Finishers
3. Elisabeth Willett (H), 10. Kaylynn Ashbaugh (H), 13. Julia Durfey (T), 28. Hannah Swary (H).
Hudson Booster Invitational
At Hudson (Mich.)
Boys Meet
Upper Division
Clinton (Mich.) 89, Tecumseh (Mich.) 91, Stockbridge (Mich.) 110, Archbold 123, Dundee (Mich.) 148, Wauseon 153, Erie-Mason (Mich.) 176, Hillsdale (Mich.) 194, Leslie (Mich.) 245, Ida (Mich.) 278, Onsted (Mich.) 284, Adrian Madison (Mich.) 294, Delta 322, Michigan Center (Mich.) 334, Quincy (Mich.) 343
Top Local Finishers
2. Hunter Wasnich (W), 8. Aidan Pena (W), 11. Aden McCarty (A), 16. Brady Johns (A), 25. Brennan Garrow (A), 33. Carter Nofziger (W), 35. Caleb Harrow (A), 41. Landon Stamm (A).
Lower Division
Manchester (Mich.) 46, Hudson (Mich.) 75, Adrian Lenawee Christian (Mich.) 94, Bronson (Mich.) 95, Fayette 126, Montpelier 201, East Jackson (Mich.) 207, Morenci (Mich.) 209, Pettisville 239, Union City (Mich.) 256, Reading (Mich.) 259, Jackson Prep (Mich.) 315, Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (Mich.) 322, Addison (Mich.) 349, Sand Creek (Mich.) 407
Top Local Finishers
6. Jose Blanco (F), 10. Wyatt Mitchell (F), 13. Zach McWatters (Pett), 28. Evan Beauregard (F), 33. Chase Moats (F), 34. Jaden Fackler (Mont), 35. Garrett Walz (Mont), 36. Jordan Fry (Mont), 38. Caden Bishop (Pett).
Girls Meet
Upper Division
Wauseon 77, Clinton (Mich.) 82, Stockbridge (Mich.) 115, Onsted (Mich.) 126, Leslie (Mich.) 135, Dundee (Mich.) 149, Quincy (Mich.) 197, Archbold 200, Evergreen 230, Blissfield (Mich.) 238, Brooklyn Columbia Central (Mich.) 263, Erie Mason 268, Adrian Madison (Mich.) 298
Top Local Finishers
3. Grace Rhoades (W), 6. Josilyn Welch (Del), 8. Sophie Rupp (A), 10. Maggie Duden (W), 16. Serena Mathews (W), 20. Kayla Gleckler (E), 22. Emilie Wasnich (W), 27. Deanna Hoffman (E), 32. Annika DeLong (A), 41. Natalie Kuntz (W), 46. Sophia Bonfert (Del), 47. Alexandria Schultz (W).
Lower Division
Pettisville 54, Sand Creek (Mich.) 95, Adrian Lenawee Christian (Mich.) 106, Manchester (Mich.) 110, Fayette 144, Hudson (Mich.) 169, Morenci (Mich.) 173, Britton Deerfield (Mich.) 175, Montpelier 178, Addison (Mich.), Toledo Christian 225
Top Local Finishers
5. Leslie Burrow (F), 6. Grace Remington (Pett), 7. Kendall Sears (Pett), 14. Sophie Sterken (Pett), 21. Renee Hoylman (Pett), 22. Maeve Maginn (F), 26. Emily Czeiszperger (Pett), 32. Makaya Crisenbery (Mont), 38. Mekie Walz (Mont), 40. Elise Hoylman (Pett), 43. Jenna Clinger (Mont), 49. Hannah Kovar (F).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.