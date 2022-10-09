The Fairview girls claimed the team title at the Antwerp Invitational in area cross country action on Saturday while the Apache boys were second to Columbus Grove.
In the girls meet, Andrea Pfau of Miller City won the race as the lone Wildcat runner while Wayne Trace’s Kiara Bahena was second. Cheyenne Zeedyk’s fifth-place finish led four Apaches in the top 10 as Mavis, Hiler and Singer were 8-9-10 in the race order. Leigha Doster paced host Antwerp with a fourth-place showing while Rachel Woenker was 18th to pace Hicksville.
The boys meet saw Kamren Johnson lead the way for the host Archers in second place while Taylor was fourth for Hicksville and Kyle Rabe topped the list of Fairview runners in sixth. Snyder, Aspen Brubaker and Timbrook were 8-9-10 finishers as well for the Apaches.
In other action in the area, Liberty Center’s girls tied with Fort Loramie for the team title at the Coldwater Lions Invitational while Tinora’s Jaxen Durfey won the individual title in the boys meet. Gracie Miller was second for the co-champion Tigers with MaKayla Meller 10th. Tinora’s Lauren Sattler was fourth overall while Bryan standout Kate Thormeier was ninth and freshman Bears runner Stickney was 13th.
The boys race at Coldwater saw Bryan’s Xander Fackler finish third as the only two area finishers in the top 20.
At Fostoria, Patrick Henry’s girls squad picked up the team win at the Fostoria Carl Fisher Invitational Red Race, led by Mia Amador in second, Emily Gillson in fourth and Holloway in 10th. Ayersville’s Sprow was 13th in the girls Black race while Liam Krouse led the boys in the Black race with an 18th-place finish.
Finally, the Pettisville girl took home the team title in the Lower Division of the Hudson (Mich.) Booster Invitational, led by third-place finisher Kendall Sears and three top-20 finishes from Grace Remington (15th), Madison Remington (16th) and Elise Hoylman (20th). Jack Leppelmeier and Zach McWatters finished ninth and 10th, respectively, as the Blackbird boys finished fourth of 15 teams.
In the Upper Division races, Wauseon finished third as a team behind Erie-Mason and Adrian, as Aidan Pena and Jack Callan finished 1-2. Archold was eighth of 15 in the boys race, paced by Aden McCarty in ninth. Archbold finished fourth in the girls race while Wauseon was sixth. Leading the way for the Indians was Grace Rhoades in fourth and Ella Rhoades in 10th whiele Archbold’s pack saw Annika DeLong, Allie Buehrer, Kylie Wannemacher and Trinity Lauber take up four of five spots from 27th to 31st place, with Wauseon senior Emilie Wasnich in 30th.
Antwerp Invitational
Boys Meet
Columbus Grove 28, Fairview 51, Hicksville 82, Antwerp 83, Paulding 125
Top 20
1. Koch (CG), 17:23; K. Johnson (A), Ellerbrock (CG), Taylor (H), Bonifas (CG), Rabe (F), Pitts (CG), Snyder (F), Brubaker (F), Timbrook (F), A. Johnson (A), Mershman (CG), Blankemeyer (CG), Ogle (Wayne Trace), Bryan (CG), Zjilstra (A), Mendoza (H), Best (CG), Rost (H), Kamphaus (CG).
Girls Meet
Fairview 45, Columbus Grove 54, Wayne Trace 57, Antwerp 88, Edgerton 92
Top 20
1. Pfau (Miller City), 20:22; Bahena (WT), Kamphaus (CG), Doster (A), Zeedyk (F), Montgomery (CG), Moore (WT), Mavis (F), Hiler (F), Singer (F), Elkens (WT), Morman (CG), Brobst (E), Snyder (A), Miller (WT), Vermillion (E), Martz (CG), Woenker (Hicksville), Sims (F), Graham (A)
Coldwater Lions Invitational
Boys Meet
Cincinnati Moeller 63, Lincolnview 111, Van Wert 141, Marion Local 143, Minster 175, Holgate 190, Lima Shawnee 203, Fort Loramie 229, Versailles 236, Liberty Center 262, Coldwater 295, Tinora 301, Parkway 335, Bryan 344, Fort Recovery 363, Jackson Center 453, Ansonia 467, Delphos St. John’s 471, Crestview 473, St. Henry 554, Bradford 565
Top 20
1. Durfey (T), 15:47.11; Williams (LS), Fackler (B), Maney (CM), Heitkamp (FR), Grubert (CM), Stuckey (ML), Scott (VW), Tow (L), Baldauf (L), Halpin (M), Budde (ML), Herzog (CM), Laudick (VW), Rethman (FL), Johns (L), Grieshop (M), Ballas (FL), Rahe (CM), Miller (VW).
Girls Meet
Fort Loramie 72, Liberty Center 72, Versailles 130, Fort Recovery 17-, Lima Shawnee 176, St. Henry 181, Holgate 197, Parkway 197, Lincolnview 231, Minster 263, Van Wert 272, Bryan 28e, Delphos St. Johns 289, Ottoville 423, Tinora 425, Coldwater 433, Crestview 466, Marion Local 470, Bradford 553
Top 20
1. Borchers (FL), 18:43.05; Miller (LC), Barga (V), Sattler (T), Moody (L), Williams (LS), Brunswick (FR), Stump (LS), Thormeier (B), Meller (LC), Seas (Peebles), Moore (FL), Stickney (B), Elieff (LC), Rahm (V), Barrett (Park), Baumer (SH), Willett (H), Turner (FL), Heitkamp (FL).
Fostoria Carl Fisher Invitational
Boys Red Meet
Bowling Green 29, Otsego 63, Tiffin Columbian 67, Clyde 113, Willard 136, Oak Harbor 171, Woodmore 198, Rossford 212, Toledo Waite 252, Fostoria 257
Top Area Finishers
59. Baden (Patrick Henry), 90. Rettig (PH), 99. Prigge (PH).
Boys Black Meet
New Riegel 42, Old Fort 59, Van Buren 66, Bucyrus 90, Elmwood 125, Ayersville 170, NWOCA 189, Northwood 191, North Baltimore 209
Top Area Finishers
18. Krouse (A), 26. Dunn (A), 42. Buchhop (A), 57. Steingass (A), 60. Jacques (A), 65. Miller (A).
Girls Red Meet
Patrick Henry 58, Toledo St. Ursula Academy 75, Tiffin Columbian 80, Woodmore 80, Bowling Green 95, Port Clinton 148, Clyde 223, Oak Harbor 227, Otsego 232, Lake 252
Top Area Finishers
2. Amador (PH), 4. Gillson (PH), 10. Holloway (PH), 16. Meyer (PH), 28. Prigge (PH), 35. Gubernath (PH), 45. Guelde (PH), 51. Rosebrook (PH).
Girls Black Meet
Old Fort 23, Van Buren 37, Elmwood 67
Top Area Finishers
13. Sprow (Ayersville), 19. Rankin (A), 26. Klinger (A), 37. Trevino (A)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.