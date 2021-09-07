WAPAKONETA — For the first time in 14 seasons, the Defiance boys did not finish first in the Wapakoneta Night Meet as the Bulldog boys and girls squads each finished third in the team standings.
The boys team was 30 points behind champion Marysville’s 38 and runner-up Lima Shawnee’s 55 on the day but had the second best time of the day in Josh Horvath’s 16:53.2. Josiah Gonzales took 14th overall in 173:38 while Noah Batt was 17th, Calib Brashear 20th and Eli Valley 22nd.
Marysville placed four runners in the top 10 and five in the top 13 to help secure the win.
“Heavy rain made for a wet and muddy course but the race was very competitive,” said longtime Defiance coach Obie Mouser. “At this point, we’re struggling with two out of our top five battling injury and sickness.”
The DHS girls also finished third with 102 points behind the Monarchs and Indians, respectively. Layla Briseno’s eighth-place effort topped the leader list for the Bulldog girls while Mia Horvath was close behind in 11th. Olivia Moats was the next highest DHS finisher in 25th while Kameron Burkhart was 31st and Mya Homier 32nd.
Wapakoneta Night Meet
Boys Meet
Marysville 38, Lima Shawnee 55, Defiance 68, Bellefontaine 114, Marion Harding 168, Parkway 184, Wapakoneta 229, Kenton 241, Delphos St. John’s 249, Allen East 258, Sidney Lehman Catholic 268, Elida 300, Waynesfield-Goshen 310
Top 10
1. Braden Yingst (Lima Perry), 16:07.4; Josh Horvath (Defiance), Preston Herring (Marysville), Isaiah Johns (Lima Shawnee), Hunter Sidle (Allen East), Payne Ratliff (Marion Harding), Noah Williams (Shawnee), Brian Boston (Marysville), Jack Flanagan (Marysville), James Heap (Marysville).
Girls Meet
Marysville 34, Lima Shawnee 53, Defiance 102, Delphos St. John’s 115, Parkway 119, Waynesfield-Goshen 171, Caledonia River Valley 175, Kenton 191, Bellefontaine 219, Wapakoneta 244, Marion Harding 340
Top 10
1. Bryn Hothem (Marysville), 19:31; Bailey Gross (Marysville), Catherine Starrs (River Valley), Taylor Spencer (Waynesfield-Goshen), Molly Stump (Lima Shawnee), Alaina Williams (Shawnee), Emerson Bautsch (Marysville), Layla Briseno (Defiance), Lily Cleaves (Shawnee), Molly Gregory (Marysville).
