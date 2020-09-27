NAPOLEON -- The Defiance and Holgate boys and Liberty Center girls picked up team victories at the inaugural Liberty Center Extravaganza at Leaders Farms in Napoleon on Saturday, highlighting area cross country action.
On the boys side, the two races were divided into Division I/II and Division III competitors. The big-school boys race was claimed by Defiance by 10 points over second-place Wauseon. Brennen Roehrig led the Bulldogs with a seventh-place showing while teammates Eli Fortman (ninth), Nathan Morgan (10th) and Eli Valle (11th) added top-12 showings.
Joshuah Taylor won the boys race in 15:47.54 ahead of Wauseon's Braden Vernot and Jack Callan.
In the girls race, Liberty Center placed eight runners in the meet's top 12 finishers. Hope Oelkrug, Gracie Miller and MaKayla Meller finished 2-3-4 to pace the Tigers behind individual champion Grace Rhoades of Wauseon.
Holgate cruised to the boys title in the D-III race with a team score of 28, paced by a 3-4-5 finish from Hayden Hartman, Richard Bower and Bailey Sonnenberg. Jaxen Durfey was individual runner-up for Tinora while Fairview's Treyvon Hastings was sixth.
Archbold's Kylie Sauder was individual runner-up in the Division III girls race. Wayne Trace was the top team finisher in third behind Woodmore and Gibsonburg. Holgate's Elisabeth Willett was fourth while Fairview's Cassie Mavis was fifth.
Liberty Center Extravaganza
At Leaders Farms
Division I-II Boys
Team Scores
Defiance 52, Wauseon 62, Maumee 86, Liberty Center 95, Springfield 114, Bryan 123, Napoleon
Top 12
Joshuah Taylor (B), 15:47.54; Braden Vernot (W), Jack Callan (W), Eric Board (M), Nathaniel Elieff (LC), Ryan Otto (N), Brennen Roehrig (D), Aidan Pena (W), Eli Fortman (D), Nathan Morgan (D), Eli Valle (D), Ethan Chambers (M).
Division I-II Girls
Team Scores
Liberty Center 23, Wauseon 46, Defiance 102, Napoleon 111, Bryan 141, Springfield 150, Maumee 164
Top 12
Grace Rhoades (W), 18:56.97; Hope Oelkrug (LC), Gracie Miller (LC), MaKayla Meller (LC), Magdalena Duden (W), Sydney Miller (LC), Serena Mathew (W), Dalayna Ashbaugh (LC), Trinitie Woolace (LC), Mallory Stark (LC), Mira Horvath (D), Cassie Elieff (LC).
Division III Boys
Team Scores
Holgate 28, Tinora 75, Archbold 140, Maumee Valley Country Day 140, Fairview 143, Fayette 145, Patrick Henry 182, Gibsonburg 223, Paulding 246, Woodmore 277, Evergreen 283, Hilltop 304, Wayne Trace 338, Swanton 338
Top 12
C.J. Buchanan (W), 16:37.82; Jaxen Durfey (T), Hayden Hartman (H), Richard Bower (H), Bailey Sonnenberg (H), Treyvon Hastings (F), Addison Casillas (H), Clay Carpenter (T), Logan Miller (H), Ethan Underwood (F), Wyatt Mitchell (F), Jacob Cramer (T).
Division III Girls
Team Scores
Woodmore 42, Gibsonburg 67, Wayne Trace 95, Evergreen 124, Archbold 131, Holgate 131, Tinora 135, Montpelier 178
Top 12
Ava Beam (W), 19:29.26; Kylie Sauder (A), Olivia Vogelpohl (W), Elisabeth Willett (H), Cassie Mavis (F), Emma Carpenter (PH), Kassidy Campbell (WT), Hannah Dearth (G), Emily Porter (MVCD), Jenna Ramsey (EC), Brianna Montgomery (G), Kiara Bahena (WT)
Van Buren Black Knight Invitational
At Owens Comm. College, Toledo
Boys White Division
Team Scores
New Riegel 21, Ayersville 94, Kalida 95, Carey 102, Edgerton 111, Hardin Northern 133, Waynesfield-Goshen 157, McComb 202, Riverdale (no team score), Leipsic (NTS), Cory-Rawson (NTS), MIller City (NTS)
Top Area Finishers
3. Ryan Lucke (K), 5. Will Zeller (K), 10. Kale Merillat (E), 12. Roman DeLaRosa (L), 13. Hunter Burke (E), 17. James Zimmerman (A), 19. Brayden Wooten (A), 21. Ben Sokolowski (A), 23. Kevin Schumaker (K), 24. Ben Amoroso (A), 25. Brayden Amoroso (A).
Girls White Division
Team Scores
Carey 31, Edgerton 67, Leipsic 76, Waynesfield-Goshen 79, New Riegel 103, Ayersville 139, Hardin Northern (NTS), Kalida (NTS), Riverdale (NTS), McComb (NTS), Cory-Rawson (NTS)
Top Area Finishers
3. Stefanie Thiel (E), 4. Lola Wensink (L), 6. Andrea Burgei (K), 10. Maddie Walther (L), 11. Karley Mansfield (A), 12. Natalie Kellogg (E), 15. Erica Kahle (K), 16. Whitney Langhals (L), 18. Cailyn Brobst (E), 20. Anna Vermillion (E), 21. Zoey Schroeder (L), 25. Elissa Bowen (E).
Van Wert Health Invitational
At Van Wert Reservoir
Boys Team Scores
Van Wert 56, Columbus Grove 59, Anna 85, Lima Shawnee 134, Lincolnview 139, Ottawa-Glandorf 139, Crestview 202, Bluffton 215, Parkway 272, Antwerp 282, Elida 305, Delphos St. John’s 332, Allen East 337, Hicksville 387, Lima Senior 390, Ottoville 439
Top Area Finishers
4. Carson Closson (CG), 8. Trent Koch (CG), 11. Caleb Stechschulte (CG), 16. Max Buddelmeyer (OG), 17. Ty Buckland (OG), 20. Roy Langhals (CG), 21. Caleb Morman (CG), 22. Derek Birkemeier (CG), 24. Carson Trombley (OG), 36. Avin Johnson (Ant), 41. Josh Myers (H), 42. Tayden Pingle (CG), 43. Jason Geyer (Ant).
Girls Team Scores
Anna 62, Delphos St. John’s 97, Van Wert 103, Lima Shawnee 121, Columbus Grove 133, Ottawa-Glandorf 141, Crestview 193, Lincolnview 197, Parkway 199, Antwerp 224, Spencerville 294, Lima Senior 345
Top Area Finishers
2. Alexa Fortman (OG), 4. Madelyn Hovest (OG), 7. Erin Downing (CG), 26. Paige Hoersten (Ottoville), 27. Sabrina Henige (CG), 29. Aerial Snyder (Ant), 31. Ellie Keehn (CG), 33. Siera Octaviano (Ant), 45. Taylor Metz (Hicksville)
