KETTERING — The Defiance boys team finished second overall to Connor (Ky.) while the girls were 16th overall in the Neal Charske Firebird Invitational at Kettering Fairmont High School on Saturday.
On the boys side, Mhalicki Bronson finished 34 seconds clear of the field to take the individual title in 15:37.8 for the Bulldogs, which tallied 89 points to finish 17 points behind Conner. Brennen Roehrig was 14th for Defiance while Cooper Morton (19th) and Colin Moats (20th) added top-20 finishes for the Bulldogs in a field featuring a host of Division I and II schools.
The Defiance girls were led by Shay Soukup, who finished 29th overall in the tough field. Abby Horvath was 42nd.
Both the boys and girls squads will compete Saturday at the prestigious Portage Invitational in Portage, Mich., located about seven miles south of Kalamazoo.
