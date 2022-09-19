TOLEDO — The Defiance cross country teams competed at the Dave’s Cross Country Invitational at Ottawa Park in Toledo on Saturday, with the DHS girls placing a pair in the top 25 finishers.
In the girls meet, Mira Horvath led all Bulldog runners with a 15th-place finish while Layla Briseno was 21st overall. Mya Homier finished in the top 50 in 47th place.
In the boys race, Defiance finished 10th in the 16-team field, paced by Cole Batt and Josiah Gonzales, who finished 29th and 30th, respectively.
Dave’s Cross Country Invitational
At Ottawa Park, Toledo
Boys Meet
Toledo St. Francis 57, Perrysburg 63, Anthony Wayne 101, Ottawa Hills 106, Bowling Green 113, Sylvania Northview 166, Avon Lake 180, Sylvania Southview 200, Temperance-Bedford (Mich.) 282, Defiance 294, Springfield 329, Toledo St. John’s 340, Olmsted Falls 394, Toledo Whitmer 404, Maumee 425, Toledo Waite 530
Defiance Finishers
29. Cole Batt; 30. Josiah Gonzales; 85. Peyton Coressel; 87. Hendrix Meyers; 94. Jackson Fortman; 105. Brayden Herbert; 110. Max Keck-Priest.
Girls Meet
15. Mira Horvath; 21. Layla Briseno; 47. Mya Homier; 80. Isabelle Janowicki; 94. Sunny Lloyd.b
