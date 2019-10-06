PORTAGE, Mich. — Defiance senior Mhalicki Bronson won the Portage, Michigan Invitational in Division I, in a personal best time of 15:00.3. He nipped Brighton, Michigan's Jack Spamer, who finished in 15:02.7.
With Defiance choosing to compete in Division I instead of Division II, as a team, Defiance finished 11th out of 40 teams, with 329 points. Colin Moats was Defiance's second runner, placing 51st, in 16:31.6.
The Defiance Lady Bulldogs placed 19th out of 44 teams in Division II, with 585 points. Abby Horvath placed 52nd (20:00.4) and Shay Soukup finished 66th (20:13.6).
Meanwhile, at the Hudson, Michigan Invitational, the Wauseon boys placed second in Division II and the Lady Indians finished third in Division II.
Braden Vernot led Wauseon with a third place finish, while Hunter Wasnich placed ninth, Jack Callan finished 16th and Aiden Pena was 20th. On the girls side, Grace Rhoades was second and Serena Mathews finished ninth.
At Fostoria
Black Division
Boys Meet
Hopewell-Loudon 48, New Riegel 58, Tinora 69, Old Fort 116, Ayersville 130, Van Buren 135, Carey 206, North Baltimore 214, Northwood 236, Cardinal Stritch 269, Stryker NS
Individuals
1. Noah Fisher (Ay), 15:12.2; 2. Brandon Gillig (NR); 3. Emanuel Villanueva (S); 4. Jordan Foster (H-L); 5. Jacob Cramer (T); 6. Garrett Havens (OF); 7. Carter Ritchey (H-L); 8. Clay Carpenter (T); 9. Levi Trout (NB); 10. Hudson Sendelbach (VB).
Girls Meet
Van Buren 40, Carey 46, Hopewell-Loudon 60, Old Fort 98, New Riegel 147, Tinora 156, Leipsic 160
Individuals
1. Sarah Reinhart (C), 6:25.3; 2. Justine Hunt (VB); 3. Teryn Bour (Ay); 4. Ella Webster (VB); 5. Alivia Roerdink (H-L); 6. Cameran Cleveland (OF); 7. Juliana Boes (C); 8. Amber Pisarsky (VB); 9. Whitney Langhals (L); 10. Nellie Bianchi (C).
At Antwerp
Boys Meet
Holgate 45, Fairview 66, Blackhawk Christian 80, Edgerton 103, Ottoville 118, Antwerp 126, Paulding 167, Hicksville 195
Individuals
1. Treyvon Hastings (F), 16:54; 2. Gabriel Connelly (BC); 3. Nolan German (O); 4. Avery Casillas (Hol); 5. Richard Bower (Hol); 6. Addison Casillas (Hol); 7. Nick Breininger (F); 8. Andrew McIntosh (BC); 9. Jack Westrick (Hol); 10. Josh Apt (E).
Girls Meet
Edgerton 36, Antwerp 69, Fairview 70, Blackhawk Christian 76, Paulding 114, Hicksville NS, Holgate NS, Ottoville NS
Individuals
1. Raena Willett (Hol), 19:26; 2. Chloe Hogue (BC); 3. Elizabeth Willett (Hol); 4. Leah Layman (F); 5. Stefanie Thiel (E); 6. Paige Hoersten (O); 7. Aeriel Snyder (A); 8. Natalie Kellogg (E); 9. Meron Kilgu (BC); 10. Taylor Metz (Hi).
