CELINA — The Defiance boys cross country team competed in a 'mini invitational' at Celina on Saturday with the host Bulldogs, Allen East, Hicksville and Bellmont (Ind.).
Belmont had runners finish 1-2-3 in the race order to claim the win while Defiance was second thanks to their top five runners in the top nine.
Eli Fortman led the way in fourth while Brennen Roehrig, Nate Morgan and Eli Valle were fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively. Camden Roth rounded out the excellent day for Defiance with a ninth-place effort.
"We are starting to get healthy and we should get back to form in a couple of weeks," said DHS coach Obie Mouser, whose squad will run next at the Liberty Center Extravaganza on Sept. 26.
