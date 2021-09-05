COLUMBUS GROVE — Bryan's Joshua Taylor set a new school record won the Columbus Grove Invitational Gray Division meet with a time of 15:31 on Saturday.
The astounding time for Taylor marks his second meet in a row where he has broken a record. He broke the course record at the Celina Rotary Invitational last Saturday with a time of 16:14.
Bryan as a team finished 12th of 18 teams at the meet.
Other top finishers from the area include Tinora's Jaxon Durfey who took fifth in the Gray meet with a time of 16:19, Hunter Wasnich of Wauseon who took sixth with a time of 16:24, Paulding's Reid Johanns, who took ninth with a time of 16:26 and Tinora freshman Paul Westrick, who took 10th with a time of 16:31
As a team Wauseon were the highest finishers at sixth in the meet. Fairview took eighth, Ottawa-Glandorf took 11th, Tinora took 13th, Napoleon took 14th and Paulding took 17th.
On the girls side of the gray division Carey's Sarah Reinhart won the meet with a time of 18:24. Top area finishers were Alexa Fortman of Ottawa-Glandorf, who took third with a time of 19:19, Bryan's Kate Thormeier, who took sixth with a time of 20:07 and OG's Madelyn Hovest who took seventh with a time of 20:07.
Minster won the team meet. Ottawa-Glandorf took fifth of 14 teams, Fairview took sixth, Tinora took eighth, Wauseon took ninth, Napoleon took 12th, Bryan took 13th.
As a whole, 13 area teams ran in both the Gray and Red divisions at the meet.
To see the full results from the meet visit baumspage.com
At Columbus Grove Invitational
Boys
Individuals
Gray Division
Joshua Taylor (Bryan), 15:31; Hayden Schmidt (Anna), 15:44; Rylan Winkler (St. Francis), 15:48; Ethan Cope (St. Francis), 16:04; Jaxen Durfey (Tinora), 16:19; Hunter Wasnich (Wauseon), 16:24; Trent Koch (Columbus Grove), 16:24; Alex Albers (Minster), 16:26; Reid Johanns (Paulding), 16:26; Paul Westrick (Tinora), 16:31.
Red Division
Hudson Sendelbach (Van Buren), 16:41; Keaton Schnippel (Botkins) 16:42; Lanny Oakman (Spencerville), 16:44; Jose Blanco (Fayette), 16:54; Landon Armstrong (Bluffton), 17:00; Shane Weatherhead (Botkins), 17:14; Parker Schnippel (Botkins), 17:14; Collin Heitmeyer (Kalida), 17:17; Conner Baldauf (Lincolnview), 17:18; Daegan Hatfield (Lincolnview), 17:18.
Girls
Individuals
Gray Division
Sarah Reinhart (Carey), 18:24; Maggie Hemmelgarn (Minster), 19:05; Alexa Fortman (OG), 19:19; Taylor Roth (M), 19:30; Riley Irwin (LB), 20:01; Kate Thormeier (Bryan), 20:07; Madelyn Hovest (OG), 20:07; Kyra Welch (VW), 20:09; Juliana Boes (C), 20:11; Bethany Althauser (Anna) 20:13.
Red Division
Britney Arnold (Botkins), 18:59; Andrea Burgei (K), 19:23; Alaina Mann (Botkins), 19:33; Lily Grady (VB), 19:46; Ella Webster (VB), 19:57; Lilee Stewart (Spencerville), 21:08; Luisa Rudersdorf (Edgerton), 21:08; June Essinger (Bluffton), 21:13; Malanie Maurer (Botkins), 21:22; Grace Gutman (Botkins), 21:22.
At Patrick Hnery Invitational
Boys
Team Scores
Archbold 30, Liberty Center 34, Maumee Valley Country Day 112, Wayne Trace 114, Montpelier 117, Leipsic 119, Patrick Henry 141.
Individuals
1. Kenny Miles (Liberty Center) 17:11.56, 2. Brady Johns (Archbold) 17:26.80, 3. Aden McCarty (Archbold) 17:45.65, 4. Brennan Garrow (Archbold) 17:57.34, 5. Derek Dulle (Liberty Center) 18:32.71, 6. Caleb Harrow (Archbold) 18:33.24, 7. Jacob Fausnight (Liberty Center) 18:40.89, 8. Ian Rybak (Maumee Valley Country Day) 18:40.96, 9. Matthew Marlow (Liberty Center) 18:44.33, 10. Brennan Yates (Patrick Henry) 18:46.03.
Girls
Team Scores
Liberty Center 24, Toledo St. Ursula 66, Patrick Henry 71, Archbold 99, Wayne Trace 118, Montpelier 151.
Individuals
1. Hope Oelkrug (Liberty Center) 18:35.71, 2. MaKayla Meller (Liberty Center) 19:11.30, 3. Gracie Miller (Liberty Center) 19:34.65, 4. Emily Gillson (Patrick Henry) 19:44.18, 5. Madison Prigge (Patrick Henry) 20:13.94, 6. Anna Steinmetz (Toledo St. Ursula) 20:20.22, 7. Sophie Rupp (Archbold) 20:21.72, 8. Cassie Elieff (Liberty Center) 20:26.48, 9. Kiara Bahena (Wayne Trace) 20:35.36, 10. Kristin Minnich (Liberty Center) 21:02.00.
