CELINA — Josh Taylor of Bryan ran a 16:14 on Saturday at the Celina Rotary Invitational, eclipsing the course record of 16:15.
Taylor was first among 92 Division I-II runners. The course record had stood since 1998.
The Bryan boys placed fifth out of eight teams with a score of 125.
The Wayne Trace Boys finished 10th out of 11 teams in the Division III meet. Maddox Treece was their top finisher taking 18th with a time of 19:24.
For the girls, Bryan freshman Kat Thormeir was the Golden Bears’ top finisher at seventh in the Division I-II meet, with a time of 21:52.
As a team the Bears finished sixth out of seven with a score of 121.
Wayne Trace’s top finisher in the Division III race was Kiara Bahena at seventh out of 95 runners with a time of 21:28.
As a team, Wayne Trace finished eighth out of nine teams with a score of 182.
At Celina
Boys
Bryan
Josh Taylor (1st), 16:14; Xander Fackler (4th), 17:32; Dakota Brandeberry (43rd), 21:39; Ethan Psurny (52nd), 22:36; Tyler Wolff (60th), 23:06; Jack Carter (66th), 25:15; Dawson Moore (75th), 24:56; Wyatt Garza (75th), 25:29; Haiden Gambler (83rd), 27:28; David Foust (84th), 27:29; Chase Fackler (86th), 28:03; Jacob McVay (89th), 28:42.
Wayne Trace
Maddox Treece (18th), 19:24; Gage Ogle (47th), 20:58; Aiden Lee (60th), 21:42; Austin Lyons (62nd), 21:52; Logan Miller (74th), 22:44; Noah Schisler (107th), 31:47.
Girls
Bryan
Kate Thormeier (7th), 21:52; Alexis Nieves (10th), 23:10; Kelby Knight (36th), 27:20; Casey Xie (46th), 29:17; Lydia Psurny (56th), 31:44.
Wayne Trace
Kiara Bahena (7th), 21:28; Abby Moore (21st), 22:57; Faith Meraz (44th), 24:29; Anna Meraz (69th), 27:50; Libby Meraz (72nd), 27:57; Brenna Thomas 30:21.
At Delphos
Girls
Antwerp
Aeriel Snyder (31st), 24:06; Kate Farr (46th), 25:13; Isabella Meyer (61st), 26:52; Emerson Litzenberg (62nd), 26:58; Emma Saul (63rd), 27:05; Makenna Smith (71st), 28:11; Megan O’Donnell (83rd), 30:13
Swanton
Ashley Keaton (55th), 26:31; Ellie Hartford (76th), 28:55; Journey Coleman (82nd), 29:57; Alyssa Rafey (87th), 30:48.
Boys
Antwerp
Avin Johnson (45th), 20:11; Karmen Johnson (56th), 20:35; Alex Zijlstra (59th), 20:40; Zach Lockhart (86th), 22:38.
Swanton
Joe Mosko (68th), 21:11; Devin Nijakowski (91st), 23:14; Abel Carman (101st), 23:43.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.