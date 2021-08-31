CELINA — Josh Taylor of Bryan ran a 16:14 on Saturday at the Celina Rotary Invitational, eclipsing the course record of 16:15.

Taylor was first among 92 Division I-II runners. The course record had stood since 1998.

The Bryan boys placed fifth out of eight teams with a score of 125.

The Wayne Trace Boys finished 10th out of 11 teams in the Division III meet. Maddox Treece was their top finisher taking 18th with a time of 19:24.

For the girls, Bryan freshman Kat Thormeir was the Golden Bears’ top finisher at seventh in the Division I-II meet, with a time of 21:52.

As a team the Bears finished sixth out of seven with a score of 121.

Wayne Trace’s top finisher in the Division III race was Kiara Bahena at seventh out of 95 runners with a time of 21:28.

As a team, Wayne Trace finished eighth out of nine teams with a score of 182.

At Celina

Boys

Bryan

Josh Taylor (1st), 16:14; Xander Fackler (4th), 17:32; Dakota Brandeberry (43rd), 21:39; Ethan Psurny (52nd), 22:36; Tyler Wolff (60th), 23:06; Jack Carter (66th), 25:15; Dawson Moore (75th), 24:56; Wyatt Garza (75th), 25:29; Haiden Gambler (83rd), 27:28; David Foust (84th), 27:29; Chase Fackler (86th), 28:03; Jacob McVay (89th), 28:42.

Wayne Trace

Maddox Treece (18th), 19:24; Gage Ogle (47th), 20:58; Aiden Lee (60th), 21:42; Austin Lyons (62nd), 21:52; Logan Miller (74th), 22:44; Noah Schisler (107th), 31:47.

Girls

Bryan

Kate Thormeier (7th), 21:52; Alexis Nieves (10th), 23:10; Kelby Knight (36th), 27:20; Casey Xie (46th), 29:17; Lydia Psurny (56th), 31:44.

Wayne Trace

Kiara Bahena (7th), 21:28; Abby Moore (21st), 22:57; Faith Meraz (44th), 24:29; Anna Meraz (69th), 27:50; Libby Meraz (72nd), 27:57; Brenna Thomas 30:21.

At Delphos

Girls

Antwerp

Aeriel Snyder (31st), 24:06; Kate Farr (46th), 25:13; Isabella Meyer (61st), 26:52; Emerson Litzenberg (62nd), 26:58; Emma Saul (63rd), 27:05; Makenna Smith (71st), 28:11; Megan O’Donnell (83rd), 30:13

Swanton

Ashley Keaton (55th), 26:31; Ellie Hartford (76th), 28:55; Journey Coleman (82nd), 29:57; Alyssa Rafey (87th), 30:48.

Boys

Antwerp

Avin Johnson (45th), 20:11; Karmen Johnson (56th), 20:35; Alex Zijlstra (59th), 20:40; Zach Lockhart (86th), 22:38.

Swanton

Joe Mosko (68th), 21:11; Devin Nijakowski (91st), 23:14; Abel Carman (101st), 23:43.

