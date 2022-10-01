Area runners competed in cross country invitational action at both Edgerton and Kalida on Saturday morning.
At the Edgerton Invite, the Holgate boys finished atop the team standings while the girls were nine points back of a Tiger sweep, finishing second. The boys meet saw Tinora take the top two spots with Jaxen Durfey and Paul Westrick finishing 1-2 for the Rams while the Tigers placed four runners in the top 20, led by Jack Westrick’s seventh-place showing. Fairview was second overall to the Tigers, led by Kyle Rabe in 10th.
In the girls meet, Pettisville took the team title, paced by Kendall Sears in second place and Grace Remington in 11th. Holgate was led by Hannah Swary and Elisabeth Wilett’s seventh and eighth-place finishes, respectively. Tinora’s Lauren Sattler was fourth, just ahead of Wayne Trace’s Kiara Bahena.
At Kalida, Bryan had a solid showing with the boys and girls individual runners-up in Xander Fackler and Kate Thormeier, respectively. Ottawa-Glandorf’s Alexa Fortman was first overall in the girls race with teammate Hovest in third. Gracie Miller led team runner-up Liberty Center with a fourth-place finish while Cassie Elieff was 11th. Patrick Henry placed three runners in the top 13, paced by Mia Amador in sixth and the duo of Emily Gillson and Lexi Holloway in 12th and 13th, respectively. Bryan’s Nicolette Stickney was 14th while Emily Birkhold led Napoleon finishers in 17th.
In the boys race, Ottawa-Glandorf’s Ty Rosengarten was fourth overall while Archbold teammates Aden McCarty and Caleb Harrow tallied finishes in sixth and seventh, respectively. Jacob Faisnight paced all Liberty Center finishers in 20th.
Edgerton Invitational
Boys Meet
Holgate 69, Fairview 76, Hicksville 98, Pettisville 104, Tinora 107, Fayette 160, Antwerp 200, Elmwood 211, Blackhawk Christian (Ind.) 214, Paulding 259, Ayersville 272, Edgerton 290
Top 20
1. Durfey (T), 16:25; P. Westrick (T), W. Mitchell (Fay), Leppelmeier (Pet), Taylor (Hic), Blanco (Fay), J. Westrick (Hol), McWatters (Pet), K. Johnson (An), Rabe (Fair), Coy (T), Miller (Hol), Fritz (Hol), Brubaker (Fair), Timbrook (Fair), Eckley (NC), Zibbel (E), Parsons (Hol), Panico (Fair), Snyder (Fair).
Girls Meet
Pettisville 67, Holgate 76, Wayne Trace 99, Fairview 112, Antwerp 137, Fayette 146, Edgerton 174, Blackhawk Christian (Ind.) 184, Tinora 203, Elmwood 227, Montpelier 280
Top 20
1. Suvar (BC), 19:08; Sears (Pet), Burrow (Fay), Sattler (T), Bahena (WT), Hogue (BC), Swary (Hol), Willett (Hol), Elkens (WT), Doster (An), G. Remington (Pet), Moore (WT), Mavis (Fair), Schang (Fay), M. Remington (Pet), Bok (Hol), Hoylman (Pet), Zeedyk (Fair), Singer (Fair), Snyder (An).
Kalida Wildcat Invitational
Boys Meet
Columbus Grove 95, Lincolnview 98, Ottawa-Glandorf 101, Bluffton 120, Otsego 126, Lima Bath 148, Archbold 154, Van Buren 187, Liberty Center 198, Bryan 291, St. Marys 295, Kalida 300, Crestview 367, Liberty-Benton 383, Waynesfield-Goshen 444, Delphos St. John’s 451, Napoleon 452, Elida 521
Top 20
1. Armstrong (Bluf), 15:56; Fackler (Bry), Nygaard (Bluf), Rosengarten (OG), Birt (SM), McCarty (Arch), Harrow (Arch), Baldauf (L), Koch (CG), Derstine (Bluf), Tow (L), Ellerbrock (CG), Buckland (OG), Brewster (O), Bonifas (CG), Wireman (Bath), Sendelbach (VB), Fischer (OG), Johns (L), Fausnight (LC).
Girls Meet
Ottawa-Glandorf 68, Liberty Center 80, Patrick Henry 82, Liberty-Benton 142, Lincolnview 171, Napoleon 195, Columbus Grove 217, St. Marys 222, Van Buren 243, Archbold 260, Bryan 288, Delphos St. John’s 290, Bluffton 345, Waynesfield-Goshen 377, Crestview 298, Ottoville 421, Elida 431, Otsego 466
Top 20
1. Fortman (OG), 18:46.8; Thormeier (Bry), Hovest (OG), Miller (LC), Gaerke (LB), Amador(PH), Burgei (K), Pfau (Miller City), Moody (L), Grady (VB), Elieff (LC), Gillson (PH), Holloway (PH), Stickney (Bry), Fenbert (OG), Spencer (WG), Birkhold (N), Stark (LC), Essinger (Bluf), Milligan (L).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.