The Bryan boys tennis team set school records for wins in a season (17) and shutouts (10) as the Bears won 5-0 over Celina on Saturday.

The win was also the 300th for coach Mitchell Owens.

At Wauseon

Wauseon 3, Van Wert 2

Singles

1. Micah Rager (VW) def. Noah Becker, 6-1, 2-6, 6-1; 2. Carson Wenger (W) def. Bryce Miller, 6-7 (14-12), 7-6 (7-2), 6-2; 3. Dylan Grahn (W) won by forfeit.

Doubles

1. Lance Rupp/Riley Morr (W) def. Kaden Thomas/Sam Moonshower, 7-5, 6-3; 2. Levi Short/Gavin Van Delien (W) lost 6-2, 6-1.

