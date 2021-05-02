The Bryan boys tennis team set school records for wins in a season (17) and shutouts (10) as the Bears won 5-0 over Celina on Saturday.
The win was also the 300th for coach Mitchell Owens.
At Wauseon
Wauseon 3, Van Wert 2
Singles
1. Micah Rager (VW) def. Noah Becker, 6-1, 2-6, 6-1; 2. Carson Wenger (W) def. Bryce Miller, 6-7 (14-12), 7-6 (7-2), 6-2; 3. Dylan Grahn (W) won by forfeit.
Doubles
1. Lance Rupp/Riley Morr (W) def. Kaden Thomas/Sam Moonshower, 7-5, 6-3; 2. Levi Short/Gavin Van Delien (W) lost 6-2, 6-1.
ASSIGNMENTS
NOTE I: If anyone has to be over in Ottoville or Edon in the coming days, let me know and I can send a plaque with you. Don’t make the special trip for it.
AARON — Photo assignments. Update Baseball Life, touch base with Warren/Smiddy. Tinora baseball feature for Thursday or Saturday (Tinora most likely). Courthouse work for Thursday. Cover/shoot Ottawa-Glandorf at DHS baseball Tuesday. Cover/shoot Perrysburg at DHS baseball Thursday. Cover/shoot Archbold at DHS baseball Saturday. Work on surfing story (Tuesday interview, find out a time). Track honor roll/Baseball stats for Saturday. Get Tinora Cramer LOI pic and LC rendering pic in system for Tuesday.
RANDY — Photo assignments. Cover Ayersville at Tinora baseball Friday. Track feature when you can get it (Trista Fintel PH or Teryn Bour/Nikki Fishpaw Ayersville), Ayersville will be at Fairview for county meet Tuesday. Softball stats for Saturday.
JEFF — Photo assignments.
KEVIN E. — Photo assignments.
PHOTOS
Monday 4/26
Kevin - Ayersville at Fairview softball, 5 p.m. (feature pic, just get group photo of seniors before or after game in dugout or something like that) (Fairview seniors are Cassie Mavis #2, Anna Ankney #5, Clair Shininger #7, Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck #8, Kiersten Cline #11, Olivia Ricica #12)
Tuesday 4/27
Aaron - Ottawa-Glandorf at Defiance baseball, 5 p.m.
Randy - Defiance County Track Meet at Fairview, 4:30 p.m. (track down a heat sheet so we avoid a Roell repeat)
Wednesday 4/21
Nothing.
Thursday 4/22
Aaron - Perrysburg at Defiance baseball, 5 p.m.
Randy - Wayne Trace at Wauseon softball, 5 p.m.
Jeff - Palmer Relays at DHS, 4:30 p.m.
Friday 4/23
Jeff - Defiance at Bryan baseball, 5 p.m.
Kevin - Ayersville at Tinora baseball and softball, 5 p.m.
Saturday 4/24
Aaron - Archbold at Defiance softball, 10 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.