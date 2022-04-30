BRYAN — Bryan boys tennis moved to 22-0 on Saturday with a sweep of Toledo Central Catholic. 

The two doubles teams of Carter Brown and Nathan Hess as well as Craig Jackson and Caleb McCashen dropped only one game each in their two matches. 

Jay Fortner and Aiden Andrews didn't drop a single game in their singles matches. Micah McCashen won his match 6-1, 6-4 in the closest match of the day. 

Bryan 5, Central Catholic 0

Singles

1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Nick Forlow: 6-0, retired; 2. Aiden Andrews (B) def. Rylan Chapman: 6-0, 6-0; 3. Micah McCashen (B) def. Jack Zhang: 6-1, 6-4

Doubles

1. Carter Brown/Nathan Hess (B) def. RJ Veit: 6-1, 6-0; 2. Craig Jackson/Caleb McCashen (B) def. Diego Castorena/Keaton Fishbaugh: 6-1, 6-0.

At Van Wert

Van Wert 3, Wauseon 2

Singles

1. Jace Fast (VW) def. Gavin VanDeilen, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Sam Moonshower (VW) def. Zeb Siefker, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Van Wert won by forfeit.

Doubles

1. Andy Scherer-Carson Wenger (W) def. Caleb Bledsoe-Devon Story, 6-1,6-0; 2. Riley Morr-Mason Ritter (W) def. Fletcher Smith-Carter Miller, 6-3, 2-2 (called by rain).

