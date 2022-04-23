BRYAN — Bryan boys tennis swept the northwest Ohio doubles tournament on Saturday, earning perfect score of 16 points. 

Defiance finished second with 10 points, Wauseon had nine, Archbold had five. 

The duos of Jay Fortner and Landon Basset, Carter Brown and Nathan Hess, Craig Jackson and Caleb McCashen, and Aiden Andrews and Jonathan Dorsten each won their respective championship matches. 

The Defiance duos of Nate Blunt and Colton Greear as well as Riley Nadler and Frederick Bergfelder each finished runner-up.

Wauseon's Beckett Stark and Sam Kennedy and Riley Morr and Zeb Sieffer each earned runner-up finishes as well. 

Northwest Ohio

Doubles Tournament

Team Points

Bryan 16, Defiance 10, Wauseon 9, Archbold 5

First Doubles

Championship: Jay Fortner-Landon Bassett (B) def. Nate Blunt-Kolton Greear (D). 

Second Doubles

Championship: Carter Brown-Nathan Hess def. Riley Nadler-Frederick Bergfelder (D). 

Third Doubles

Championship: Craig Jackson-Caleb McCashen (B) def. Beckett Stark-Sam Kennedy (W). 

Fourth Doubles

Championship: Aiden Andrews-Johnathan Dorsten (B) def. Riley Morr-Zeb Sieffer (W). 

 

Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments