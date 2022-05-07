BRYAN — Bryan boys tennis swept their way to their third-straight Northern Buckeye Tennis League title on Saturday, winning all five titles and obtaining 25 points at the Bryan Tennis facility. 

Maumee Valley Country Day finished second with 14 points, Ada was third with 13, Wauseon was fourth with five and Rossford with fifth with three. 

Jay Fortner won first singles, Landon Bassett won second singles and Aiden Andrews won third singles. 

Carter Brown and Nathan Hess won first doubles. Craig Jackson and Caleb McCashen won second singles. 

Bryan 25, Maumee Valley Country Day 14, Ada 13, Wauseon 5, Rossford 3

