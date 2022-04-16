Bryan matched the best start in program history, moving to 12-0 with a pair of victories in boys tennis on Saturday, defeating Bluffton 5-0 before downing Maumee 4-1.

Jay Fortner and Landon Bassett won both of their singles matches on the day, with both winning 6-0, 6-0 in their matches against Bluffton. Aiden Andrews and Caleb McCashen cruised to a pair of Saturday triumphs, dropping just three games in four total sets played.

At Bluffton

Bryan 5, Bluffton 0

Singles

1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Luke Shadle, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Carter Brown (B) def. Branson Hilty, 6-1, 6-0; 3. Landon Bassett (B) def. Wade Ginther: 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Nathan Hess-Carter Brown (B) def. Eli Wenger-Braeden Ackerman: 6-1, 6-2; 2. Aiden Andrews-Caleb McCashen (B) def. Dylan Hoffenbrink-Will Neff, 6-0, 6-0.

At Maumee

Bryan 4, Maumee 1

Singles

1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Gavin Yu, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Braden Tucker (M) def. Carter Brown, 6-0, 4-6; 3. Landon Bassett (B) def. William Zheng, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles

1. Nathan Hess-Craig Jackson (B) def. Aston Heckman-Manson Jones: 6-0, 6-0; 2. Aiden Andrews-Caleb McCashen (B) def. Hayden Yu-Hyeongu Hwang, 6-2, 6-1.

Van Wert Invitational

Singles

1. Joey Vanderhorst (St. Marys) def. Carson Wenger (Wauseon), 8-0; Carson Fuka (Ottawa-Glandorf) def. Wenger, 8-0.

2. Sam Moonshower (Van Wert) def. Zeb Siefker (W), 8-0; Sam Schomaeker (OG) def. Siefker, 8-0.

Doubles

1. Isaac Wibbeler-Ariside Basille (SM) def. Andy Scherer-Gavin Van Deilen (W), 8-3; Gabe Rutter-Salah Muhammad (Lima Shawnee) def. Scherer-Van Deilen, 8-2.

2. Riley Morr-Gavin Ritter (W) def. Fletcher Smith-Kaedyn Swander (VW), 8-7(0); Cody Birt-Rhett Chisholm (SM) def. Morr-Ritter, 6-0, 6-2.

