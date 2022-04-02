BRYAN — Bryan moved to 3-0 on the young season, picking up a 5-0 win over visiting Van Wert in boys tennis action on Saturday.

Both doubles pairings for the Golden Bears won without dropping a game as Nathan Hess and Craig Jackson won at first doubles while Aiden Andrews and Caleb McCashen were victorious at second doubles. Jay Fortner did likewise at first singles with a 6-0, 6-0 win.

At Bryan

Bryan 5, Van Wert 0

Singles

1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Jace Fast, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Carter Brown (B) def. Sam Moonshower, 6-3, 6-1; 3. Micah McCashen (B) def. Keaton Foster, 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Nathan Hess-Craig Jackson (B) def. Caleb Bledsoe-Devon Story, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Aiden Andrews-Caleb McCashen (B) def. Fletcher Smith-Carter Miller, 6-0, 6-0.

