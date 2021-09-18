At Continental 

Continental 3, Riverdale 3

Continental (8-0-1, 3-0 PCL ) - Goals: Rhen Armey 2, Reno Armey. Assists: Wyatt Davis. Saves: Konner Knipp Williams 2. Shots on goal: 14. Corner kicks: 1

Riverdale (2-4-2) - Goals: Cameron Altvater 2, Tom Miller. Saves: Landon Holland 10,  Shots on goal: 6. Corner kicks: 1

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments