CONTINENTAL -- Riverdale scored a pair of goals in the match's last 15 minutes to snatch a draw from unbeaten Continental as the Pirates and Falcons tied 3-3 in boys soccer action on Saturday.

Rhenn Armey scored a pair of goals for the Pirates, now 8-0-1 on the season.

At Continental 

Continental 3, Riverdale 3

Continental (8-0-1) - Goals: Rhenn Armey 2, Reno Armey. Assists: Wyatt Davis. Saves: Konner-Knipp Williams 2. Shots on goal: 14. Corner kicks: 1

Riverdale (2-4-2) - Goals: Cameron Altvater 2, Tom Miller. Saves: Landon Holland 10,  Shots on goal: 6. Corner kicks: 1.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments