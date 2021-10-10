FINDLAY — Continental got a pair of goals and an assist from Rhenn Armey as the Pirates downed host Liberty-Benton 3-1 in boys soccer on Saturday.

Braxton Stegbauer scored the other goal for the Pirates, which moved to 13-1-1 on the season.

At Liberty-Benton

Continental 3, Liberty-Benton 1

Continental (13-1-1) - Goals: Rhenn Armey 2, Braxton Stegbauer. Assists: Rhenn Armey. Shots: 7. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 3.

Liberty-Benton (7-4-3) - Goal: Caleb Collert. Assist: Jonas Todd. Shots: 4. Saves: Andrew Thomas 4.

At Bryan

St. Marys 9, Bryan 0

St. Marys (9-3-3) - No statistics.

Bryan (5-9) - No statistics.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments