FINDLAY — Continental had eight shots on goal which proved to be enough in a 3-1 victory over Liberty-Benton on Saturday.

Wyatt Davis, Rhenn Armey and Westin Okuley each scored for the Pirates.

Nick Schloemp scored the Eagles' lone goal.

Continental (8-5-1) - Goals: Wyatt Davis, Rhenn Armey, Westin Okuley. Assists: Westin Okuley. Shots: 8. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 4.

Liberty-Benton (6-7-1) - Goal: Nick Schloemp. Shots: 3. Saves: Andrew Thomas 4.

Van Buren 2, Archbold 0

Van Buren (12-1-1) - Goals: hunter Stone, Wayatt Atchison. Assist: Hunter Stone. Shots: 11. Saves: Warren Saige 4.

Archbold (10-4-1) - Shots: 4. Saves: Noah Cheney 9.

Toledo Christian 5, Paulding 0

Paulding (1-11-1) - Shots: 2. Saves: Dominic Carnahan 14.

Toledo Christian (3-11-1) - Goals: Casey Hardy 4, Jonah Boraby. Shots: 19. Saves: Josh Wilson 1, Alex Goeder 1.

