PAULDING — Paulding hosted Liberty Center in non-league boys soccer action on Saturday and defeated the Tigers 3-0.
Kolya Paschall scored two goals, one in each half, for Paulding. Dominic Carnahan stopped all eight shots on goal by Liberty Center in the shut-out for the Panthers.
Ryan Tonjes stopped three shots on goal in the loss for Liberty Center.
Paulding 3, Liberty Center 0
Liberty Center (3-8-1) - Shots: 8. Saves: Ryan Tonjes 3.
Paulding (2-8-1) - Goals: Kolya Paschall 2, Andrew Adams. Assists: Jonathon Clapsaddle, Evan Edwards. Shots: 6. Saves: Dominic Carnahan 8.
Continental 7, New Knoxville 1
New Knoxville - Goals: Patrick Covert. Shots: 4. Saves: Josh Deitsch 20.
Continental - Goals: Wyatt Davis 3, Noah Becher, Westin Okuley, Rhenn Armey, Cody Auch. Assists: Rhenn Armey 4, Andrew Hoeffel. Shots: 27. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 3.
