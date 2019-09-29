PAULDING — Paulding hosted Liberty Center in non-league boys soccer action on Saturday and defeated the Tigers 3-0.

Kolya Paschall scored two goals, one in each half, for Paulding. Dominic Carnahan stopped all eight shots on goal by Liberty Center in the shut-out for the Panthers.

Ryan Tonjes stopped three shots on goal in the loss for Liberty Center.

Paulding 3, Liberty Center 0

Liberty Center (3-8-1) - Shots: 8. Saves: Ryan Tonjes 3.

Paulding (2-8-1) - Goals: Kolya Paschall 2, Andrew Adams. Assists: Jonathon Clapsaddle, Evan Edwards. Shots: 6. Saves: Dominic Carnahan 8.

Continental 7, New Knoxville 1

New Knoxville - Goals: Patrick Covert. Shots: 4. Saves: Josh Deitsch 20.

Continental - Goals: Wyatt Davis 3, Noah Becher, Westin Okuley, Rhenn Armey, Cody Auch. Assists: Rhenn Armey 4, Andrew Hoeffel. Shots: 27. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 3.

