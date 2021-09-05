BRYAN — Four second half goals by Ottawa-Glandorf was enough to erase a first half 1-0 lead and defeat Bryan on Saturday, 4-1.
With the loss the Golden Bears fall to 3-3 while the Titans remain unbeaten as they sit at 4-0-1.
It was Quinn Brown that got things going in the first half for Bryan just 15 minutes into the game as Dylan Koenig found him to give the Golden Bears the lead.
The score stayed that way until the second half when OG's Carson Fuka tied the game early in the half.
Two more goals in quick succession from the Titans and a fourth to put the game out of reach, capped off a nice second half comeback.
Next up for Bryan is a trip to Elida on Tuesday. Ottawa-Glandorf will also take on Elida in their next match as well in a WBL fight on Thursday.
At Bryan
Ottawa-Glandorf 4, Bryan 1
Ottawa-Glandorf (4-0-1) - Goals: Jaden Oliver, Jaramy Hermiller, Austin Birkemeier, Carson Fuka.
Bryan (3-3) - Goals: Quinn Brown. Assists: Dylan Koenig.
At Liberty Center
Liberty Center 4, Woodmore 1
Liberty Center (2-3, 1-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Isaiah Estelle 2, Jake Spieth, Colin Reyes. Assists: Wes Wymer
Woodmore (1-5, 0-2 NBC) - Goals: Luke Morris. Assists: Robbie Holub.
Other Scores:
Defiance 3, Lake 1.
Archbold 6, Ft. Jennings 0
Maumee 15, Swanton 1.
