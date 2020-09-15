DELTA —  Defiance came up short in a quest for its second win of the season as Delta jumped out to a 3-1 halftime lead and defeated the visiting Bulldogs on Saturday, 4-1.

Logan Hartman tallied the lone goal for Defiance (1-4-1), which was out-shot in the contest 13-8 by the Panthers. Carter Campbell recorded nine saves for the Bulldogs, which will return to action on Tuesday in home WBL action against Division II No. 8 Kenton (5-0-2, 1-0-1 WBL).

Delta had four different players score goals, as Carson Chiesa, Shane Kruger, Max York and Adam Matthews all found the net.

At Delta

Delta 4, Defiance 1

Defiance (1-4-1) - Goal: Logan Hartman. Shots: 8. Saves: Carter Campbell 9.

Delta (2-2) - Goals: Carson Chiesa, Shane Kruger, Max York, Adam Matthews. Assists: Max York, Carson Chiesa, Jude Gibbons. Shots: 13.

