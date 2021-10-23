DELTA — Delta continued its stellar season to the district level thanks to a 4-1 home win over Toledo Christian on Saturday afternoon in Division III boys soccer sectional action.
Four different Panthers scored goals in the win with Nolan Risner and AJ Matthews tallying a goal and assist each. The third-seeded Panthers advance to D-III district play at Ottawa Hills against the host and top-seeded Green Bears on Wednesday at 5 p.m. after Ottawa Hills blanked Archbold 6-0 on Saturday.
The other district semifinal will see fourth-seeded Evergreen battle undefeated Genoa at 7:15 p.m. after the Vikings and Comets defeated Maumee Valley Country Day and Pettisville, respectively.
Division III Sectionals
At Ottawa Hills
Ottawa Hills 6, Archbold 0
Archbold (4-11-3) - No statistics.
Ottawa Hills (11-2-3) - No statistics.
At Delta
Delta 4, Toledo Christian 1
Toledo Christian (8-8-1) - No statistics.
Delta (15-1-2) - Goals: Cayden Mignin, Nolan Risner, AJ Matthews, Shane Kruger. Assists: Nolan Risner, AJ Matthews.
At Genoa
Genoa 3, Pettisville 0
Pettisville (7-10-1) - No statistics.
Genoa (18-0) - Goals: Griffin Meyer 2, Mike Lickert.
At Evergreen
Evergreen 5, Maumee Valley Country Day 1
Maumee Valley Country Day (9-9-1) - No statistics.
Evergreen (14-3) - Goals: Alex Peete 2, Riley Dunbar 2, Elijah Hernandez. Assists: Tyson Woodring, Alex Peete.
At Miller City
Spencerville 4, Miller City 1
Spencerville (12-5) - Goals: Will Gallaspie 3. Shots: 9.
Miller City (10-6-1) - Goal: Ethan Barlage. Shots: 10. Saves: Joe Deitering 8.
At Kalida
Kalida 1, Allen East 0
Allen East (5-12-1) - No statistics.
Kalida (9-6-3) - No statistics.
At Continental
Continental 7, Lincolnview 0
Lincolnview (7-11) - Shots: 2. Corner kicks: 1. Saves: Davis Schwartz 9.
Continental (15-1-1) - Goals: Rhenn Armey 3, Alex Sharrits 2, Peyton Wilson, Andrew Hoeffel. Assists: Rhenn Armey, Collin Davis, Andrew Hoeffel. Shots: 15. Corner kicks: 7. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 2.
