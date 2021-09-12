AJ Matthews scored a pair of goals for unbeaten Delta as the Panthers invaded Fred J. Brown Stadium Saturday afternoon and claimed a 3-2 win over Defiance.
Shane Kruger scored the other goal for Delta while also adding an assist.
No Defiance statistics were available as of press time.
At Defiance
Delta 3, Defiance 2
Delta (5-0) - Goals: AJ Matthews 2, Shane Kruger. Assists: Carson Chiesa, Nolan Risner, Shane Kruger.
Defiance (2-3) - No statistics.
At Maumee
Maumee 5, Bryan 0
Bryan (3-5) - Saves: Dom Malanga 19.
Maumee (4-3) - No statistics.
At Continental
Continental 20, Northwood 0
Northwood (0-5) - Shots: 1. Saves: Ethan Clair 4.
Continental (6-0) - Goals: Rhenn Armey 3, Dalys Tice, Peyton Wilson, Collin Davis, Braxton Stegbauer, Andrew Hoeffel, Wyatt Davis, Gavin Huff, Alex Sharritis, Dominique Hammond, Mason Rayle, Drew Crossgrove, Konnor Knipp-Williams, Caden Mason, Elijah Mayes, Tim Shepard. Assists: Wyatt Davis 3, Braxton Stegbauer 2, Andrew Hoeffel 2, Mason Rayle 2, Rhenn Armey, Elijah Mayes, Collin Davis, Dominique Hammond, Jonathan Etter, Konnor Knipp-Williams, Warrin Okuley, Drew Crossgrove, Alex Heidenscher. Shots: 24. Saves: Carson Etter 1.
At Miller City
Miller City 3, New Knoxville 0
New Knoxville (0-6) - No statistics.
Miller City (5-3) - Goals: CJ Lehman, Owen Tobe, Joe Deitering. Assists: CJ Lehman, Mason Rieman, Joe Deitering. Saves: Joe Deitering 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.