AJ Matthews scored a pair of goals for unbeaten Delta as the Panthers invaded Fred J. Brown Stadium Saturday afternoon and claimed a 3-2 win over Defiance.

Shane Kruger scored the other goal for Delta while also adding an assist.

No Defiance statistics were available as of press time.

At Defiance

Delta 3, Defiance 2

Delta (5-0) - Goals: AJ Matthews 2, Shane Kruger. Assists: Carson Chiesa, Nolan Risner, Shane Kruger.

Defiance (2-3) - No statistics.

At Maumee

Maumee 5, Bryan 0

Bryan (3-5) - Saves: Dom Malanga 19.

Maumee (4-3) - No statistics.

At Continental

Continental 20, Northwood 0

Northwood (0-5) - Shots: 1. Saves: Ethan Clair 4.

Continental (6-0) - Goals: Rhenn Armey 3, Dalys Tice, Peyton Wilson, Collin Davis, Braxton Stegbauer, Andrew Hoeffel, Wyatt Davis, Gavin Huff, Alex Sharritis, Dominique Hammond, Mason Rayle, Drew Crossgrove, Konnor Knipp-Williams, Caden Mason, Elijah Mayes, Tim Shepard. Assists: Wyatt Davis 3, Braxton Stegbauer 2, Andrew Hoeffel 2, Mason Rayle 2, Rhenn Armey, Elijah Mayes, Collin Davis, Dominique Hammond, Jonathan Etter, Konnor Knipp-Williams, Warrin Okuley, Drew Crossgrove, Alex Heidenscher. Shots: 24. Saves: Carson Etter 1.

At Miller City

Miller City 3, New Knoxville 0

New Knoxville (0-6) - No statistics.

Miller City (5-3) - Goals: CJ Lehman, Owen Tobe, Joe Deitering. Assists: CJ Lehman, Mason Rieman, Joe Deitering. Saves: Joe Deitering 3.

