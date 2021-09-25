BRYAN — Defiance scored a pair of goals in the last 12 minutes of the second half to rally past Bryan on the road and snare a 3-2 victory over the Golden Bears in boys soccer action on Saturday afternoon.
Bryan’s Quinn Brown scored less than two minutes into the first half on an assist from Dylan Koenig and then answered a DHS goal with 3:02 left until halftime with a second score of his own 38 seconds later.
At Bryan
Defiance 3, Bryan 2
Defiance (3-6-1) - No statistics.
Bryan (4-6) - Goals: Quinn Brown 2. Assists: Dylan Koenig, Micah McCashen. Saves: 10.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Archbold 0
Archbold (2-5-1) - Shots: 3. Saves: Ashton Kammeyer 5.
Ottawa-Glandorf (9-1-1) - Goals: Jordan Schroeder, Carson Fuka. Assists: Austin Birkemeier, Nate Maag. Shots: 7. Saves: Dylan Birkemeier 3.
