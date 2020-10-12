Defiance took a 2-0 lead into the halftime break and pulled away to claim a 5-1 win over Paulding on Senior Night in boys soccer action on Saturday at Fred J. Brown Stadium.
Andrew Frederick, the Bulldogs’ lone senior, scored a pair of goals for Defiance () while brother Tyler scored in the second half on an assist from Andrew. Vinnie Lopez and Derek Froelich also found the net for the Bulldogs.
“As a team, I think we played well,” said Defiance coach Eric Burns. “It was nice to see Andrew Frederick go out on senior night and score two goals and get an assist to his brother Tyler. Andrew has worked very hard this year and always played where it best helped the team. Now we have a week to prepare for tournaments.”
Andrew Adams scored the lone goal for Paulding on an assist from Zach Gorrell.
At Defiance
Defiance 5, Paulding 1
Paulding (0-14) — Goal: Andrew Adams. Assist: Zach Gorrell. Shots: 6. Saves: Chelsea Bullinger 10.
Defiance (3-12-1) — Goals: Andrew Frederick 2, Tyler Frederick, Vinnie Lopez, Derek Froelich. Assists: Viktor Jurcevich 2, Andrew Frederick, Tyler Frederick, Logan Hartman. Shots: 15. Saves: Carter Campbell 5.
At St. Marys
St. Marys 4, Bryan 0
Bryan (4-9) — No statistics.
St. Marys (9-5-1) — No statistics.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Van Wert 0
Van Wert (2-9, 1-5 WBL) — Shots: 3. Saves: Taylor Springer 10.
Ottawa-Glandorf (8-5-1, 3-4-1 WBL) — Goals: Carson Fuka, Derek Crumrine, Mike Evers. Assists: Kieffer Phillips, Blaize Heuerman, Tyler Hohenbrink. Shots: 20. Saves: Dylan Birkemeier 3.
Monday
At Paulding
Bluffton 13, Paulding 1
Bluffton (13-0-2, 5-0 NWC) – No statistics.
Paulding (0-15, 0-5 NWC) – Goal: Andrew Adams. Saves: Chelsea Bullinger 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.