Defiance took a 2-0 lead into the halftime break and pulled away to claim a 5-1 win over Paulding on Senior Night in boys soccer action on Saturday at Fred J. Brown Stadium.

Andrew Frederick, the Bulldogs’ lone senior, scored a pair of goals for Defiance () while brother Tyler scored in the second half on an assist from Andrew. Vinnie Lopez and Derek Froelich also found the net for the Bulldogs.

“As a team, I think we played well,” said Defiance coach Eric Burns. “It was nice to see Andrew Frederick go out on senior night and score two goals and get an assist to his brother Tyler. Andrew has worked very hard this year and always played where it best helped the team. Now we have a week to prepare for tournaments.”

Andrew Adams scored the lone goal for Paulding on an assist from Zach Gorrell.

At Defiance

Defiance 5, Paulding 1

Paulding (0-14) — Goal: Andrew Adams. Assist: Zach Gorrell. Shots: 6. Saves: Chelsea Bullinger 10.

Defiance (3-12-1) — Goals: Andrew Frederick 2, Tyler Frederick, Vinnie Lopez, Derek Froelich. Assists: Viktor Jurcevich 2, Andrew Frederick, Tyler Frederick, Logan Hartman. Shots: 15. Saves: Carter Campbell 5.

At St. Marys

St. Marys 4, Bryan 0

Bryan (4-9) — No statistics.

St. Marys (9-5-1) — No statistics.

At Ottawa-Glandorf

Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Van Wert 0

Van Wert (2-9, 1-5 WBL) — Shots: 3. Saves: Taylor Springer 10.

Ottawa-Glandorf (8-5-1, 3-4-1 WBL) — Goals: Carson Fuka, Derek Crumrine, Mike Evers. Assists: Kieffer Phillips, Blaize Heuerman, Tyler Hohenbrink. Shots: 20. Saves: Dylan Birkemeier 3.

Monday

At Paulding

Bluffton 13, Paulding 1

Bluffton (13-0-2, 5-0 NWC) – No statistics.

Paulding (0-15, 0-5 NWC) – Goal: Andrew Adams. Saves: Chelsea Bullinger 15.

Load comments