The Defiance boys soccer team picked up its first victory of the season, shutting out visiting Lake 2-0 at Fred J. Brown Stadium on Saturday.
Carter Campbell finished with five saves in goal for DHS to earn the clean sheet. After hitting halftime with a scoreless tie on the board, Vinnie Lopez found the net from just over 18 yards out six minutes into the second half while Evan Steece scored off an assist from Victor Jurcevich 16 minutes later.
“The defense played as a solid unit today to help Carter secure a shutout,” said DHS head coach Eric Burns. “Our offense has been improving on creating opportunities the last two games. We need to keep improving.”
A tough test awaits the Bulldogs in a quest for back-to-back victories as Defiance travels to Western Buckeye League contender Lima Shawnee (3-1, 1-0 WBL) on Thursday before a Saturday morning game at Delta.
At Defiance
Defiance 2, Lake 0
Lake (3-3) — Saves: Lucas Heebsh 9.
Defiance (1-2-1) — Goals: Vinnie Lopez, Evan Steece. Assist: Victor Jurcevich. Shots: 11. Saves: Carter Campbell 5.
