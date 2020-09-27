On a windy afternoon at Fred J. Brown Stadium, host Defiance used a stellar defensive effort and a pair of Vinnie Lopez goals to shut out Bryan in boys soccer action on Saturday.

Evan Steece and Tyler Frederick recorded assists for the Bulldogs (2-9-1) on the Lopez goals, backing up a clean sheet in goal by DHS keeper Carter Campbell.

“The outside midfielders did a good job today creating space on the outside and playing good balls into the center,” explained Defiance coach Eric Burns. “That’s how both goals were scored.”

Defiance will return to action Tuesday at home against Celina.

At Defiance

Defiance 2, Bryan 0

Bryan (5-4) - Shots: 8. Saves: Isaac Lemore 9.

Defiance (2-9-1) - Goals: Vinnie Lopez 2. Assists: Evan Steece, Tyler Frederick. Shots: 12. Saves: Carter Campbell 8.

At Wauseon

Wauseon 7, Northwood 0

Northwood (0-5) - No statistics.

Wauseon (9-1) - Goals: Braden Vajen 2, Benicio Torres 2, Eli Delgado, Zander Kesler, Gavin Gerig. Assists: Gavin Gerig 2, Braden Vajen.

At Liberty Center

Pettisville 2, Liberty Center 1

Pettisville (5-3) - Goals: Blake Eyer, Zakkai Kaufmann. Assists: Harley Crossgrove 2.

Liberty Center (2-6-2) - No statistics.

