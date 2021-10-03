CONTINENTAL — Wyatt Davis scored a second-half goal for Continental on Saturday but the Pirates were unable to find the equalizer against No. 3 Ottawa Hills in a 2-1 defeat, their first of the season.

Rhenn Armey added the helper on the Continental score as the Pirates out-shot the Green Bears 9-7 in the setback.

At Continental

Ottawa Hills 2, Continental 1

Ottawa Hills (7-0-2) - Goals: Elijah Shetterly, Chase Lorenzen. Shots: 7. Corner kicks: 3.

Continental (11-1-1) - Goal: Wyatt Davis. Assist: Rhenn Armey. Shots: 9. Corner kicks: 3.

At Maumee

Wauseon 4, Maumee 0

Wauseon (8-3-1) - Goals: Gavin Gerig 2, Benicio Torres, Braden Vajen. Assists: Gavin Gerig 2, Benicio Torres, Clay Soltis.

Maumee (6-7) - No statistics.

At Delta

Delta 1, Eastwood 0

Eastwood (3-9-1) - No statistics.

Delta (11-0) - Goal: Cayden Mignin. Assist: AJ Matthews.

