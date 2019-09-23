BRYAN — Bryan outshot Defiance 25-10 and Tyler Manon had a hat trick as Bryan topped Defiance, 11-0.
"I think we played well the first 20 minutes," said Defiance coach Eric Burns. "we were playing as a team and moving the ball well. We made a few mistakes and Bryan turned (them) into goals. They came out in the second half and we just couldn't match their speed. Carter (Campbell) made a bunch of good saves. We just need to tighten up on defense and help him out a little."
Defiance (1-10-1) travels to Celina on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Bryan 11, Defiance 0
Defiance (1-10-1) - Shots: 10. Saves: Carter Campbell 12.
Bryan (5-0-6) - Goals: Tyler Manon 3, Owen Potvin 2, Trystan Dilworth 2, Nathan Hess, Clayton Smith, Devon Winzeler, Rese Jackson. Shots: 25.
Pettisville 4, Liberty Center 0
Liberty Center (3-5-1) - No statistics.
Pettisville - Goals: Zakkai Kauffman 2, Quinn Wyse, Harley Crossgrove. Assists: Quinn Wyse, Zakkai Kauffman, Isaac St. John. Shots: 16.
Bluffton 2, Ottawa-Glandorf 1
Ottawa-Glandorf (5-5) - Goal: Derek Crumrine. Shots: 6. Saves: Ethan Alt 16.
Bluffton (9-1-1) - Goals: Brandon Good, Kaden Basil. Shots: 19. Saves: Nic Essinger 2.
