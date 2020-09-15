BRYAN — Bryan ripped off its third straight victory in boys soccer action Saturday as Nathan Hess netted a pair of goals in a 3-0 home blanking of Maumee.

Isaac Lamore tallied 11 saves to earn the clean sheet for the Golden Bears (3-2), unbeaten since an 0-2 start. Quinn Brown scored the other goal for the Bears.

At Bryan

Bryan 3, Maumee 0

Maumee (1-4) - Shots: 17. Saves: Isaac Tolbert 6, Taylor Lewis 2.

Bryan (3-2) — Goals: Nathan Hess 2, Quinn Brown. Assists: Colton Smith, Dylan Koenig, Anthony Tomaszewski. Shots: 15. Saves: Isaac Lamore 15.

At Northwood

Continental 9, Northwood 0

Continental (6-0) — Goals: Rhenn Armey 3, Noah Bibler 2, Carson Etter, Braxton Stegbauer, Peyton Wilson, Wyatt Davis. Assists: Wyatt Davis 2, Bryce Recker, Peyton Wilson, Braxton Stegbauer. Shots: 19. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 0. Corner kicks: 6.

Northwood (0-3) — Shots: 0. Saves: 11. Corner kicks: 0.

At Cory-Rawson

Ottoville 2, Cory-Rawson 0

Ottoville (8-0) — Goals: Kyle Manns, Preston Mansfield.

Cory-Rawson (4-2-1) — No statistics.

