BOWLING GREEN — Bryan made the trek to Bowling Green Saturday and came away on the wrong end of a 9-1 score against the Bobcats.
Owen Povin scored the lone goal of the game for the Bears.
Saturday
Bowling Green 9, Bryan 1
Bowling Green (4-4) — Shots 30.
Bryan (3-4) — Goal: Owen Potvin. Assist: Anthony Thomaszewski. Shots: 7. Saves: Isaac Lamore 18.
Riverdale 4, Continental 2
Riverdale (5-1) — Goals: Drew Frey 2, Isaac Holland, Jackson Clark. Shots: 7. Saves: 2.
Continental (7-2) — Goals: Rhenn Armey, Alex Sharritis. Assists: Alex Sharritis, Rhenn Armey. Shots: 4. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 6, Bryce Recker 1.
