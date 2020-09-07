ARCHBOLD — Trey Theobald had a pair of goals for Archbold as the Bluestreaks blanked Ft. Jennings 4-0 on Saturday.
Dane Riley and Brennan Garrow also found the net for the Streaks, which moved to 3-1 on the year.
Also in action on Saturday, Delta's Max York had a pair of goals as Delta won the battle of the Panthers over Paulding, 7-0.
At Archbold
Archbold 4, Ft. Jennings 0
Archbold (3-1) - Goals: Trey Theobald 2, Dane Riley, Brennan Garrow. Assists: Tyler Apt, Krayton Kern.
Ft. Jennings (0-4-1) - No statistics.
At Delta
Delta 7, Paulding 0
Delta (2-2) - Goals: Max York 2, Shane Kruger, Koby Albring, Bryce Gillen, Simon Munger, Brennan Bronson. Assists: Carson Chiesa 3, Simon Munger, Nolan Risner.
Paulding (0-3) - No statistics.
At Woodmore
Liberty Center 2, Woodmore 2
Liberty Center (0-4) - No statistics.
Woodmore (1-4) - Goals: Luke Morris, Zach Hunt.
At Kalida
Kalida 1, Lima Bath 0
Lima Bath (1-4) - Saves: Jeremy Jeffrey 3.
Kalida (2-3-1) - Goal: Drew Fersch. Saves: Brady Fersch 7.
At Allen East
Ottoville 3, Allen East 1
Ottoville (6-0) - Goals: Will Miller, Brice Schroeder, Preston Mansfield.
Allen East (1-2) - Goal: Braelin Houston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.