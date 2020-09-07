ARCHBOLD — Trey Theobald had a pair of goals for Archbold as the Bluestreaks blanked Ft. Jennings 4-0 on Saturday.

Dane Riley and Brennan Garrow also found the net for the Streaks, which moved to 3-1 on the year.

Also in action on Saturday, Delta's Max York had a pair of goals as Delta won the battle of the Panthers over Paulding, 7-0.

At Archbold

Archbold 4, Ft. Jennings 0

Archbold (3-1) - Goals: Trey Theobald 2, Dane Riley, Brennan Garrow. Assists: Tyler Apt, Krayton Kern.

Ft. Jennings (0-4-1) - No statistics.

At Delta

Delta 7, Paulding 0

Delta (2-2) - Goals: Max York 2, Shane Kruger, Koby Albring, Bryce Gillen, Simon Munger, Brennan Bronson. Assists: Carson Chiesa 3, Simon Munger, Nolan Risner.

Paulding (0-3) - No statistics.

At Woodmore

Liberty Center 2, Woodmore 2

Liberty Center (0-4) - No statistics.

Woodmore (1-4) - Goals: Luke Morris, Zach Hunt.

At Kalida

Kalida 1, Lima Bath 0

Lima Bath (1-4) - Saves: Jeremy Jeffrey 3.

Kalida (2-3-1) - Goal: Drew Fersch. Saves: Brady Fersch 7.

At Allen East

Ottoville 3, Allen East 1

Ottoville (6-0) - Goals: Will Miller, Brice Schroeder, Preston Mansfield.

Allen East (1-2) - Goal: Braelin Houston.

Load comments