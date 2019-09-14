STRYKER — Bryan's Case Hartman tied for medalist honors with Toledo St. John's Joey Hoppenjans at 70, to help the Golden Bears (309) place second in its own Golden Bear Invitational at Riverside Greens. Toledo St. John's won the tournament with a 295 total.
Also for Bryan, Nolan Kidston fired a 75, while Clayton Rupp and Drew Dauber each carded 83's.
Kalida, behind Josh Recker's 73, edged Napoleon (328-329) for third. Landon Willeman (78) and Riley Kleck (79) paced Napoleon.
For fifth place Defiance, Jack VanderHorst's 73 paced the Bulldogs. Also for Defiance, Braden Shaw had an 84, Kam Brown carded an 89 and C.J. Zachrich finished with a 90.
Andy Scherer led sixth place Wauseon (339) with an 80.
Golden Bear Invitational At Riverside Greens
Toledo St. John's (295). Bryan (309) - Case Hartman 70, Nolan Kidston 75, Clayton Rupp 82, Drew Dauber 82. Kalida (328) - Josh Recker 73, Ryan Klausing 80, Alec Edelbrock 85, David Peck 90. Napoleon (329) - Landon Willeman 78, Riley Kleck 79, Jayce Brubaker 83, Zak Schroeder 89. Defiance (336) - Jack VanderHorst 73, Braden Shaw 84, Kam Brown 89, C.J. Zachrich 90. Wauseon (339) - Andy Scherer 80, Dylan Grahn 83, Luke Wheeler 86, Jaxon Wheeler 90. Lima Central Catholic (340). Springfield (404).
Pettisville Invitational At Ironwood
Pettisville (320) - Tommy McWatters 71, Max Leppelmeier 74, Caleb Nafziger 87, Josh Horning 88. Wayne Trace (345) - Reid Miller 79, Kaden Sutton 85, Dane Moore 85, Cale Crosby 96. Fayette (347) - Noah Brienegar 81, Owen Lemley; 88, Tanner Wagner 88, Tanner Lemley 90. North Central (350). Montpelier (353). Fairview (366). Toledo Christian (382). Edgerton (395). Holgate (400). Tinora (404). Ayersville (406). Delta (415). Hicksville (416). Stryker (427). Hilltop (433).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.