WAUSEON — Archbold’s Cahle Roth shot a medalist round of 70 for the Bluestreaks, helping power the Blue and Gold to the team title at the Pettisville Invitational at Ironwood Golf Club on Saturday.
WAUSEON — Archbold’s Cahle Roth shot a medalist round of 70 for the Bluestreaks, helping power the Blue and Gold to the team title at the Pettisville Invitational at Ironwood Golf Club on Saturday.
Luke Rosebrook added a 77 for Archbold, tying for the third best round of the day with Ayersville senior Luke Schroeder and Montpelier junior Jaxon Richmond. Evan Crosby of Wayne Trace shot 75 for the third-place Raiders while second-place Pettisville was paced by a 79 and 80 from freshmen Creighton Aeschliman and Jack Leppelmeier, respectively.
Pettisville Invitational
At Ironwood
Archbold (317) - Cahle Roth 70, Luke Rosebrook 77, Zach Short 84, Charlie Jones 86; Pettisville (328) - Creighton Aeschliman 79, Jack Leppelmeier 80, Blayn Meck 83, Samuel Myers 86, Caden Bishop 86; Wayne Trace (333) - Evan Crosby 75, Kyle Sutton 79, Tyler Davis 83, Jared Varner 96; Montpelier (346) - Jaxon Richmond 77, Drake Sommer 87, Easten Richmond 91, Trent Thorp 91; Bryan (347) - Noah Huard 79, Drew Dauber 83, Kai Dauber 90, Brayden Hall 95; Edgerton (349) - Kaden Kennerk 78, Nathan Swank 82, Braden Leppelmeier 89, Caden Leppelmeier 100; Toledo Christian (356); Fairview (362) - Kasen Kauffman 78, Jack Karzynow 91, Eli Meyer 94, Lester Smith 98; Antwerp (363) - Braylen Moreno 81, Zaine McMichael 93, Draven Baumert 94, Ross Lee 95; Hilltop (364) - Devin Dempsey 86, Lakota Siegel 92, Austin Gault 93, Dylan Siebenaler 93; Hicksville (367) - Maverik Keesbury 89, Aidan Pollick 90, Parker Bassett 92, Brayden Slattery 96; Tinora (373) - BJ Morlock 86, Aiden Rittenhouse 88, Carter Bernal 99, Mason McQuillen 100; Paulding (386) - Isaac Reeb 89, Nico Stahl 97, Aiden Miller 99, Johnathan Lipps 101; Delta (388) - Slade Young 89, Walt Hallett 96, Adam Mattin 99, Kalleigh Mignin 104; Stryker (391) - William Donovan 97, Kennedy Morr 98, Angela Soellner 98, Daniel Donovan 98; Woodmore (397); North Central (397) - Kenneth Smeltzer 95, Ben Pettit 97, Skyler Bostater 102, Keanu Miller 103; Ayersville (400) - Luke Schreoder 77, Jeremiah Joseph 93, Logan Schroeder 97, AJ Eschbach 122; Holgate (422) - Aiden Wagner 100, Nathan Miller 104, Landyn Engle 105, Izzy Resendez 113; Fayette (477) - Neveah Powers 115, Carter Lavinder 118, Zachary Oehlers 122, Dane Andrews 122.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.