Pettisville's Max Leppelmeier shot a 67 to easily win medalist honors, helping lead Pettisville to a second place finish with a 322, in the 19-team Tinora Invitational at Eagle Rock Golf Club on Saturday
Kings Mill Kings, paced by Jack Parnell with a 74 and Matthew Hock's 76, won the tournament with a 310 total. Defiance finished third, with a 328.
After Leppelmeier for Pettisville, Caleb Nafziger carded a 78, Tommy McWatters had an 87 and Josh Horning finished at 90.
For third-place Defiance, Jack VanderHorst shot a 76, Will Lammers was at 77, Nate Hodges carded an 85 and Jack Mortier finished at 90.
Of the other local teams, Klaida was fifth, Tinora sixth, Wayne Trace seventh, Paulding eighth, Montpelier ninth, Leipsic 10th, Fairview 11th, Edgerton 12th, Ottoville 14th, Stryker 15th, Miller City 17th, Ayersville 18th and Edon, 19th. Local individuals shooting scores in the top 10 besides Leppelmeier, were Tinora's Dylan Von Daylen, third (75), Defiance's VanderHorst and Wayne Trace's Kaden Sutton (76), tied for fourth and Defiance's Lammers, seventh.
Tinora Invitational
At Eagle Rock
Kings Mill Kings (310) - Jack Parnell 74, Matthew Hock 76, Andrew Sharp 78, Sam Adams 82). Pettisville (322) - Max Leppelmeer 67, Caleb Nafziger 78, Tommy McWatters 87, Josh Horning 90. Defiance (328) - Jack VanderHorst 76, Will Lammers 77, Nate Hodge 85, Jack Mortier 90. Liberty-Benton (334). Kalida (335). Tinora (352). Wayne Trace (356). Paulding (360). Montpelier (372). Leipsic (374). Fairview (375). Edgerton (382). Lincolnview (383). Ottoville (389). Stryker (408). Toledo Emmanuel Christian (410). Miller City (418). Ayersville (421). Edon (487).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.