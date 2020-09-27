The Kalida boys golf team narrowly edged Pettisville by one shot to claim the Tinora-Edgerton Invitational at Eagle Rock Golf Club on Saturday.
Ryan Klausing paced the Kalida effort with a medalist round of 72 while Ethan Warnecke shot 83. Tommy McWatters' 73 led the scorecard for the runner-up Blackbirds while Max Leppelmeier shot 76.
Defiance and Wayne Trace tied for third place after both teams scored 344. Jayden Jerger's 78 paced Defiance, along with an 84 from Ryan Yeager and an 87 from C.J. Zachrich. Kaden Sutton and Evan Crosby each shot 83 to lead the Raiders.
Tinora-Edgerton Invitational
At Eagle Rock
Kalida (326) - Ryan Klausing 72, Ethan Warnecke 83, Kayla Nartker 84, Justin Siebeneck 87; Pettisville (327) - Tommy McWatters 73, Max Leppelmeier 76, Caleb Nafziger 84, Levi Myers 94; Defiance (344) - Jayden Jerger 78, Ryan Yeager 84, C.J. Zachrich 87, Jack Mortier 95, Damien Martinez 95; Wayne Trace (344) - Kaden Sutton 83, Evan Crosby 83, Dane Moore 85, Garrett Williamson 93; Ottoville (361) - Carter Schnipke 84, Keaton Schnipke 90, Michael Turnwald 92, Dru Hilvers 95, Jack Langhals 95; Leipsic (364) - Mason Brandt 77, Jaden Siefker 93, Luke Spoors 93, Adam Lammers 101; Edgerton (366) - Noah Landel 85, Esten Kennerk 86, Kaden Kennerk 93, Nathan Swank 102; Stryker (376) - Spencer Clingaman 83, Devon Miller 88, Brandon Bowers 101, Gavin LaBo 104; Tinora (382) - Carter Bernal 91, Kevin Keber 94, Joe Melia 96, Aiden Rittenhouse 101; Montpelier (384) - Brayden Johantgen 92, Aidan Higbie 95, Drake Sommer 98, Trent Thorp 99; Fairview (391) - Ronnie Adkins 81, Kasen Kauffman 102, Brendan Degryse 104, Kolton Schooley 104; Ayersville (392) - Luke Schroeder 94, Ethan Tressler 96, Kolton McCloud 97, Cameron Cook 105; Miller City (399) - T.J. Michel 92, Caleb Niese 101, Thomas Weis 103, Dillon Peck 103; Paulding (403) - Kyle Dominique 87, Josh Carper 94, Blake McGarvey 99, Andrew Adams 123; Toledo Emmanuel Christian (482) - Tyler Miller 87, Jett Wisnofske 118, Jaden Bridgett 136, Matthew Valachek 141; Edon (no team score) - Hayden Price 97, Thomas Wehrenberg 121; Individuals - Grant Keller (Defiance) 90; Josh Horning (Pettisville) 92; BJ Morlock (Tinora) 111.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.